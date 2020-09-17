Look at artists who inspired your current favorites. Many musicians have other artists that influence and inspire the music they make — from the style of music to the instruments used. Looking at these admired sources can help you discover similar artists and learn more about the type of music you're drawn to.
Check out playlists made by others online. Music and people’s music tastes are both incredibly diverse and unique. Music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music allow you to share and find new playlists, often based on how you’re feeling and what genre you’re interested in.
Ask friends and family for recommendations. Many times, music is best when it’s shared with those you love. Exchanging song and playlist recommendations is a fun activity that can be full of surprises. What better way to find music than to ask some of the most special people in your life?
Look into foreign tunes. Even if you don’t fully understand the language, foreign music can be a great experience. If you’re learning a language, listening to music in that tongue can also help with improving comprehension. Plus, you can gain a greater appreciation for the language's origin and culture! (If you aren’t learning a language, this can be a great incentive to start.)
Be open-minded. If there’s a genre or type of music that you tend to avoid, consider giving it another chance. You might be surprised to find that you actually like some bubblegum pop songs or country classics. It’s easy to form misconceptions and ideas based on what you’ve heard from others, and as cliché as it sounds, being willing to try new things will help you widen your horizons — and far beyond just expanding your musical taste.
