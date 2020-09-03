Keep yourself organized. This will make homework — and life outside of school — more manageable. Organizational skills also allow you to be more efficient in your own space. Make sure you have quick access to materials that you might need so that you can keep up when class changes subjects without warning. I recommend keeping your notes and paperwork in a place where you know where they are, such as file folders, binders and notebooks. You are in your territory, so you can do what you need.
Do what you need to be comfortable. Make sure you are relaxed in a distraction-free environment. Keep snacks and water nearby so you don’t have to retrieve some in the middle of class.
Remember to take time for yourself. It is important that you save time to do things that bring you joy. Keep up with your hobbies and keep talking with your friends. Don’t doomscroll online!
Incentivize yourself. Motivation is hard sometimes, but rewarding yourself can help! This can be as simple as promising yourself that you will get to play video games, eat something yummy or watch a movie when you are done with your work.
Keep exercising. You might find that you are stuck inside all day, so taking a walk or going for a bike ride in order to distract yourself from schoolwork is key. If you don’t have time, try doing some quick stretches to warm yourself up.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.