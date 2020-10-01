Don’t let the pandemic keep you sedentary. Here are some ideas to get yourself up and moving:
- Take walks or runs around your neighborhood. You don’t have to do strenuous exercise every time. A slow, short romp around the block still gets your blood pumping and provides fresh air.
- Go on hikes around New Mexico. We are blessed to live in an outdoors-centric state. Whether you explore a new trail nearby before or after work, or take the weekend to travel to other cities or towns, there is plenty to discover.
- Take active breaks during the day. When you have free time, get off your screens and try to move around and get fresh air. Even just walking around the house or taking five minutes to stretch helps.
- Take online exercise classes. YouTube has plenty of free workout videos available, including ab routines and dance workouts. You can, of course, also pay to take online yoga or barre courses.
- Stretch! Sitting in the same position all day can be strenuous to your body. To avoid muscle kinks, stand up and stretch your body regularly or try yoga. If you work at a computer, rolling your neck is especially beneficial.
- Breathe. Meditation helps relieve stress and anxiety prompted by the current circumstances. Unplug from social media, turn off your screens and find a quiet corner to focus on breathing. Whether you write in a journal or do a meditative practice, even just five minutes of peace helps! Inner calm strengthens us to face external chaos.
- Tackle some home improvement. Maybe redesign your room or plant a vegetable garden. Staying active isn’t necessarily synonymous with doing a sport. Creative projects around the home also require you to be on your feet, lift weights and get off your computer.
- Play games with your family to promote movement. Think charades or hide-and-seek!
- Plan weekend getaways. Camping and backpacking are great ways to get out of the house and off the internet. Plan a long hike in the woods with family or friends.
- Try to conquer a new sport. Play catch with a baseball, learn how to properly throw a Frisbee or maybe set up some goals and play a game of soccer.
