I’ll be the first one to admit: I like shopping. There’s something about buying a nice outfit while your life is in shambles that gives you just enough confidence to try to conquer your problems. But lately, I’ve been noticing a lot of “hauls” on my social media pages, wherein social media users show off recent purchases of clothes, makeup, skin care and much more. It was only after I watched a video by the YouTuber Shanspeare on overconsumption that I noticed how much social media has impacted my purchases.
My bathroom sink was filled with skin care products, most of which I’ve used once or twice to fit the intricate skin care routine influencers claimed cleared their skin. My closet had things I’ve worn once because they weren’t trendy anymore. After watching the aforementioned video, I realized I wasn’t exempt from the need to keep up with trends and have a curated identity.
TikTok and social media in general seem to propel this obsession with putting everyone in a boxes using different “aesthetics” — trendy, niche styles with a predetermined set of social rules that can dictate a person’s lifestyle. You could have, for instance, the “old money” aesthetic, a Gossip Girl-esque classic, preppy look that emulates an inheritance of generational wealth, or “cottage core” aesthetic that celebrates idealized rural simplicity. While both of these aesthetics are still prevalent today, they come off as curated idealizations of a limiting, fraudulent persona.
Abiding by an aesthetic can take over everything: your clothes, your furniture, your daily schedule, etc. Through profiling users, social media apps are able to implement neuromarketing to show you more hauls of clothes or products you just have to have to maintain the image.
Neuromarketing is the use of neuroscience to market, allowing corporations to identify demographics and their respective needs without traditional methods of consumer feedback like focus groups or surveys, according to Harvard Business Review. It allows businesses to analyze their supporters on a subconscious level. But this marketing method didn’t start with just TikTok, it’s been around through other digital platforms, like Google, Snapchat and Instagram. But TikTok seems to have perfected neuromarketing because the app’s algorithm perfectly selects a curated “For You” page after viewing just a few videos and selecting your interests.
TikTok easily measures viewer engagement through likes, watch time and comments to see how invested you are in the videos shown to you and changes the content you see based off of that engagement, according to Net Influencer, a media outlet dedicated to the business of influencer marketing.
While neuromarketing has been around for a while, TikTok’s neuromarketing is a major problem. With microtrends heavily affecting what consumers purchase, the fast pace of TikTok’s videos give you the need to cave in and purchase products influencers recommend. It seems as if just yesterday oversized shirts, scrunchies and Hydro Flasks were in style, but they’ve since been replaced by other trendy items like Stanley Cups and Lululemon Belt Bags. By the time this story is published, that, too, could all be changed.
As a social media user, you see influencers with massive followings participating in microtrends and have a need to emulate them.
Buying the products they use gives a viewer temporary satisfaction. Eventually, these things get thrown away. The aesthetic they’re associated with grows stale, or the trend simply dies and the products don’t bring us the same joy anymore. The result is a vicious cycle of overconsumption and waste. It’s through realizing this cycle of waste that I began to “de-influence,” or break the grasp influencers had on my consumer tendencies, from the products social media made me think I need.
I decided I wanted to get rid of everything I didn’t need. I limited my skin care routine to four products. I got rid of the clothes I didn’t like by donating them to thrift stores or fabric recycling bins. I became a lot more aware of what I purchased. When shopping, I ask myself: Would the Moksh two months from now still want to wear this? I’m glad to say my purge of products yielded positive results. My skin cleared up, and my now-standard uniform of a basic T-shirt tucked into jeans with a gold necklace has gotten a lot of compliments. I’ve never felt better about myself after I got rid of all of my unnecessary baggage.