TikTok is one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, especially for teens, and that holds true for me as well.
There’s really no way of knowing what video clips will go viral on an app as wide reaching as TikTok, which has an estimated 1 billion users across 150 countries. So, when a video of mine, posted in November, got more than 1,800,000 views between 5 p.m., when I posted it, and noon the next day, I was shocked.
When the beloved video-sharing app Vine was deleted in 2016, millions of users searched for a new platform to share brief video clips with the world. When Musical.ly became TikTok, they found that platform.
I’ve only been a TikTok user since last
summer, but it didn’t take long for me to understand the community and content that makes an impact on the app. Still, I never would have expected a video of me lip-syncing D12’s “My Band” would reach viral internet fame in less than a day.
Upon posting the 15-second video, I thought the 25 friends I had on the app might see the video and give it a like — nothing beyond that. However, when I opened TikTok three hours later, I had over 25,000 likes and 100,000 views. I was astonished, mostly because a large number of people who live in Santa Fe had seen an embarrassing video of me dancing.
Over the next few days, as the clip got more exposure, eventually reaching 282,700 likes and 355 comments, all I could think was, “Why?”
TikTok, unlike Vine, is not only a place to share funny video snippets with the world for a quick laugh, but it’s also a platform fueled strongly by objectification and physical attributes that make someone “attractive.” I knew my lip-syncing and poor dance moves were not what gave me a taste of internet fame; it was the fact that I’m a teenage girl who happened to have her shoulders on display — I was wearing a tube top — and a smile on her face.
TikTok recently has been targeted for the way its algorithm tends to only promote videos of attractive people. Upon realizing this, I felt somewhat disgusted by the video I’d made. What was once an outlet for careless fun now seemed more like a way of turning myself into an object whose only notable feature was the way I looked.
Of course, the attention I gained so quickly was gone just as fast, as the next couple of days brought new waves of lip-syncing videos from teens also judged solely on their physical appearance.
In retrospect, I can’t say having a video of mine “blow up” on TikTok did anything positive for me, but I can say that I now view the way this app presents teen girls a lot differently — and not for the better.
Ivy St. Clair is a junior at Santa Fe High School. Contact her at ivy.ian.st.clair@gmail.com.
