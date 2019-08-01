Through the lens

One picture is worth a thousand words, some bright sage once said. The origins of that phrase have been traced back to Fred R. Barnard, who used the phrase in a Printers’ Ink advertising trade journal in the early 192os, though some people believe Napoleon Bonaparte may have preceded Barnard with a rougher translation of that phrase, “A good sketch is better than a long speech,” by some 125 years.
Sometimes, however, a picture or photo need only be worth a few words, as the round of photos in this week’s issue of Generation Next make clear. Four of our teen journalists set out to capture a slice of Santa Fe life in a photo image or two. Their images make it clear that our town is one of love, friendship, family and artistic expression.