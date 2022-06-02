Andrew Padilla, Rio Rancho High School “It’s sad that the fires are so big and affecting so many people throughout New Mexico. Wildfires like this affect everyone and also cause our wildlife to suffer so much.”
Sevastian Madrid, The Academy for Technology and the Classics “The fires honestly scare me, as they’re getting closer and closer every day. This is causing people to leave and lose their homes the closer the fires get. We really need all the help we can get to stop the fires, and I hope that they end soon.”
Roy Pacheco, West Las Vegas High School “These wildfires in New Mexico make me feel devastated. This is mostly because some of the people evacuating are my own family, and I’ve had to witness all of this firsthand and I’ve seen what they’re going through.”
Madelyn Mossman, St. Michael’s High School “Living in Santa Fe means being a close witness to the fires, which brings me a lot of sadness. Knowing that people are being displaced and losing their entire livelihoods is heartbreaking. The fires are also affecting our wildlife and destroying their homes. Despite all this loss, it’s inspiring to see how communities have come together to support one another.”
Maddie Griego, West Las Vegas High School “These wildfires have saddened the community. When our little town gets people coming in, it’s usually for positive things such as our fiestas, biker rallies and Little League All Stars, but this time we’re facing something so devastating. Families are fleeing into our town for safety and shelter, with no idea what tomorrow will bring. I personally feel horrible because my own family is being affected by these tragic fires. I hope that we can put out these fires and start building back these communities that have been damaged.”
