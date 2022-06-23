Whether you identify as a queer person or not, your identity is what makes you who you are. Many people in the United States have had the lawful right to express theirs up until recently. While you may be seeing your local shops filled with pride merchandise and clips of celebrations posted all over social media, our youth are contemplating whether or not it is safe for them to freely express themselves in their schools, as lawmakers move to step back in time.
Before the Stonewall Riots in June 1969, queer communities in the U.S. faced unthinkable discrimination and regressive policies at the hands of the government. After a raid at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York, queer communities and allies mobilized June 28 in protest of laws including bans on same-sex dancing and public affection.
It wasn’t peaceful, but it stands as an example of the sacrifices made in the fight for freedom and equality. It’s why we celebrate Pride Month every year. But as Republican lawmakers across the U.S. advocate for new, restrictive laws that hurt young LGBTQ people, it feels like we’re sliding backward at a dangerous rate.
In March, an analysis from NBC of data from American Civil Liberties Union and Freedom for All Americans showed that within just three months of 2022 state lawmakers across the country had introduced 238 bills that propose restricting the rights of LGBTQ people, most prominently the rights of transgender people.
Proposals like bans against trans student-athletes, “Don’t Say Gay” bills that limit how teachers can acknowledge gender and sexual orientation in school, and parental opt-outs of LGBTQ+ curriculum have not only moved us back in time but have created hostile environments for students in and out of schools.
These regressive laws and bills are fostering a new generation of misinformed, homophobic students — which is exactly what lawmakers want.
While Florida, Georgia, and South Dakota have adopted laws that censor curriculum around gender and sexuality, Oklahoma has passed a bill forcing students to use the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificates. Meanwhile, in Arizona, a new law restricts gender-affirming health care. Alabama has adopted all of those types of laws.
I am proud that New Mexico is one of the few states left that has protected our LGBTQ+ youth in and out of the classrooms. But why should we as a pro-queer state be learning about problematic laws we’re not having to face?
Queer youth from all over the country need our help during these hard and changing times. These new laws are rapidly becoming detrimental to the health of LGBTQ, especially trans, students all over the country.
In 2019, according to The Trevor Project, about 1.8 million LGBTQ+ youth had considered suicide within the past year. In 2021, the organization estimated at least one LGBTQ youth between ages 13 and 24 attempts suicide every 45 seconds. Advocates have reason to believe these new laws being put in place are greatly affecting the young members of the community.
This pride month, support our LGBTQ youth by educating yourself and finding ways to help. We cannot change these hateful and discriminatory laws on our own as youth. We need educated adults to support us. These hateful lawmakers do not have good intentions, they are willing to put our queer youths’ mental and physical health at risk for their political opinions, based on hate and miseducation.