Enchiladas are one of the most iconic New Mexican dishes. Even though there is no actual consensus on the right way of making them, the New Mexican enchilada will always have red or green chile in the mix, a soft tortilla and a lot of cheese.
In fact, we can’t seem to agree over what composition of fillings or type of tortilla to use. Some people roll them while others stack. Some add in mushroom soup of all things, and some prefer to fry the tortillas beforehand. No matter how they’re made, the ingredients are always readily available for a reasonable price.
So why do so many Santa Fe restaurants charge what they do for a serving of enchiladas? This has been a running point of amusement and contention for me. I am blown away by the relatively high price of such a simple dish at many of our local restaurants.
It is insulting to go out and be faced down with $16 enchiladas. That seems like an average, with the range of enchilada prices in many Santa Fe restaurants is $14 to $21 a plate. The amount of food and add-ons you get varies by restaurant, but on the whole, that is a price comparable to most burgers — but it’s a meal with ingredients primarily consisting of sauce, cheese and tortillas. Even with calabacitas or beans and rice on the side, the high price is hard to justify.
They may be Christmas, but they are not made with frankincense and myrrh.
Yes, there are restaurants that still give you great bang for your buck like the Red Enchilada Restaurant on Osage Avenue and Adelitas Mexican Restaurant on Cerrillos Road or The Shed downtown. But increasingly, these restaurants seem like outliers.
Let’s put this cost into perspective and explain why charging so much for enchiladas is absurd. I can go to Smith’s and make an entire casserole-style cheese enchilada dish for about $9.70. That includes some non-GMO and organic ingredients. Adding some chicken or more ingredients will raise the cost, but I am still able to feed a crowd for less than $20.
As someone who is in college and looking for a cheap meal to cook for a lot of people, it is the ideal dish because it is so cheap. Restaurants do have to mark up some, but my opinion is that $16 a plate is unreasonable.
Sure, I could make my own all the time, but not everyone can do that. Also, people deserve to eat out with friends and family sometimes.
I have several theories as to why enchiladas cost what they do in restaurants.
First, we can point blame at the tourism industry. In part, enchiladas symbolize the high end of local flavor. Tourists come here to experience the culture, so our enchiladas have become what is, in essence, haute cuisine. A sentence I never thought I would write.
Unfortunately, the high price of enchiladas has come to symbolize a longstanding divide between Santa Fe’s tourism industry and its local population, and the inaccessibility of certain aspects of our city to locals.
One might say food is art, and the price of good art is up to the critic. Yet, again, it is an enchilada, not some profound artistic statement. Besides, as far as I am aware, there is no single restaurant making Michelin star enchiladas in Santa Fe.
Lastly, there is competition. If one restaurant starts charging more, it justifies another restaurant raising its prices. Since we live in a tourist economy, costs are high as a norm. Tourists will pay high prices, and as long as an illusion of haute cuisine exists and tourists continue to be naive, those prices will stay.
It’s getting a little outrageous, though. As Santa Feans, we should consider what price we are willing to pay for our local flavor. What are our enchiladas really worth? And will competition drive that price down in the future?