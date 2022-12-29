Like many high school seniors at this time of year, I am in the process of finishing up my college applications. Though these last few months have been long, hard and frustrating, I know the result will all be worth it in the end. That said, anyone who has ever applied to college knows there’s something stressful at the center of it all that’s hard to ignore: money.
While going to college itself is an endeavor that can leave people in debt, no one really talks enough about all the money that simply goes into applying for different colleges. No matter how you apply, each university comes with an application fee. According to a 2022 study by research.com, the average university application fee is $50. The price can vary depending on university, but college applicants can expect to pay anywhere from $30 to $100 just to apply to different schools.
These numbers can seem very small, but they inflate once you take into account the fact that most students apply to a good number of schools to increase their odds of being able to further their education. According to the College Board, students typically apply to an average of about five to eight schools to put themselves in a more comfortable position to attend one of them — a number recommended by the Board to help students increase their prospects.
If you take the average of $50 and say you want to apply to eight schools, that’s $400 right out of your pocket. And this is just taking two averages into account; it doesn’t encompass the prices students might face if they apply to more schools or apply to schools with higher application fees. Students who want to apply to schools like Harvard and Stanford must pay $75 and $90, respectively, just to apply and put their hat in the ring for admissions.
Students also need to pay fees to take exams like the SAT and Advanced Placement tests. Some universities require applicants to have taken at least one of these, and a lot of students aspiring to get into big-name universities feel they have to take these exams in order to have a better shot at acceptance. While most universities are going test-optional, a choice where applicants can either submit or decline to submit their test scores, these scores still matter to a lot of students and universities and can easily burn holes in our pockets.
It doesn’t matter what economic background a student comes from, applying to college is a very expensive process that can limit aspiring college students from many of their dreams. There are solutions for this. Many colleges offer fee waivers to applicants who fall under certain guidelines, and an applicant’s school can also get them a fee waiver. This process isn’t as straightforward as it sounds however, as one’s eligibility for a fee waiver can be subjective. In fact, I was eligible for a fee waiver for all the schools I applied for through the Common App, but I could not get a single waiver for the University of California schools I applied to.
While the idea of paying for college applications sucks for students all over the country, it does have some merit. Application fees ensure more serious applicants are applying to schools instead of having the chance to loosely apply anywhere. These fees also reflect the fact that someone at each university’s admission office has to go through and read every single application and decide whether or not they’re a good fit for their school. I can’t even imagine all the work it takes, and they should be compensated.
Despite these merits, I still feel it is unfair for students to be paying so much money in the hopes to further their education. I think universities across the country should reflect and realize that some of the best candidates for their school aren’t applying simply because they can’t afford to. If we’re able to bring these fees down just a little bit, we will see more applicants with real potential apply to schools and feel better about their chances. I hope one day all students will be able to afford to apply to college, and eventually, all students will be able to afford to attend as well.