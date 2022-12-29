Like many high school seniors at this time of year, I am in the process of finishing up my college applications. Though these last few months have been long, hard and frustrating, I know the result will all be worth it in the end. That said, anyone who has ever applied to college knows there’s something stressful at the center of it all that’s hard to ignore: money.

While going to college itself is an endeavor that can leave people in debt, no one really talks enough about all the money that simply goes into applying for different colleges. No matter how you apply, each university comes with an application fee. According to a 2022 study by research.com, the average university application fee is $50. The price can vary depending on university, but college applicants can expect to pay anywhere from $30 to $100 just to apply to different schools.

These numbers can seem very small, but they inflate once you take into account the fact that most students apply to a good number of schools to increase their odds of being able to further their education. According to the College Board, students typically apply to an average of about five to eight schools to put themselves in a more comfortable position to attend one of them — a number recommended by the Board to help students increase their prospects.

Ian Hernandez-Rojas is a senior at The MASTERS Program. Contact him at ianhernandezrocks@gmail.com.

