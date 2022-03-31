It’s picture day. You stand in a line that seems to take longer than it should. You wait patiently with your picture money envelope in hand, but you never end up getting photographed. Or maybe you do get your picture taken, but mid-sneeze. It’s a picture you can’t be proud of. This is what it feels like to be a nongifted student, like myself, in an educational setting where gifted programs create a divide between kids who are either celebrated as gifted or labeled as average. The gifted kids, meanwhile, are getting their pictures taken, holding up the line for everyone else. The lights are on them as they’re forced to smile by a stranger waving a rubber chicken. Time in the spotlight like this alone can lead to perfectionism and anxiety created from this overwhelming pressure.
From as early as kindergarten, kids learn to label themselves as either smart or dumb with no in-between. This divide, in part, is indirectly caused by gifted and talented programs created to challenge students who’ve shown great ability in the classroom. Gifted programs should enrich students and assist them in achieving their goals, and in many cases, students excel in them. But for others, the programs have lasting effects on mental health and serve no future purpose.
So, how are gifted programs harmful to students on both sides of the divide?
To start, gifted programs have long pushed a traditional idea of “giftedness” tied to racism and bias. On average, 8.1 percent of white students are classified as gifted and 12.7 percent of Asian American students are as well. Just 4.5 percent of Hispanic students and 3.5 percent of Black students get tapped for these programs, according to nonprofit news outlet The Hechinger Report.
Further, gifted programs set high expectations and heap an extreme amount of pressure on those classified as gifted. The “average” kids’ exclusion from gifted programs renders feelings of failure.
People like myself wonder whether these programs are worthwhile. Turns out, our inquiry is pointed in the right direction. The Hechinger Report notes studies from the 2010s have shown gifted programs left little impact on math and reading scores or overall achievement. And a more recent study in 2021, published in the Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis, found gifted education provided “little to no academic boost.”
With all this research, are gifted programs needed in the first place?
Even if it’s all I ever strived to be, I’m not considered gifted. Still, I have always been surrounded by gifted kids, including many friends who once took part in gifted programming. I have a unique viewpoint of both sides of the coin. Here is a snapshot of each perspective. From the gifted kids, not only my friends but other gifted kids who share their experiences online, and from me, or the average nongifted view.
Average nongifted view
For the nongifted, gifted programs serve only to push the idea that some are born intelligent while others are not. I was taught this early and so was everyone else. Even as my math ability put me above other students, I was always told I didn’t qualify for gifted testing because of my reading test scores. So instead, I was placed in the opposite program, where kids went when they needed extra help in a specific area. It was there I felt the most insecure.
As a kid, I loved math and understood its concepts before any of my peers. Because of this, the concept of being “gifted” always hung over my head. But English was not my only language, so I struggled in reading and writing. Therefore, I never gained access to testing.
Since first grade, I saw myself as a failure, worthless compared to the gifted kids who read without stumbling. For me, reading was a speed bump, a boulder blocking my path. The idea that self-worth was only granted to those who are gifted was my drive. I worked hard, studied and retook spelling test after spelling test. For three years, I worked until I was finally able to read at my grade level. This is where I discovered my love for reading and writing. A love sparked from hate.
I read the entire Magic Tree House series and wrote a letter to the author. I wrote as if nothing could stop me, and in sixth grade, I read an essay I wrote to all the parents at our moving-up ceremony. But the feeling of failure never left.
All my friends were gifted, but I wasn’t. I took home the same report card as they did, even if I worked twice as hard. I wish I could say my elementary school experience was amazing, but I developed a sense of perfectionism and a fear of failure that I carried to middle school, where again my teachers were surprised I wasn’t tested for a gifted program. I had the reading scores and the math scores, but no further action was taken. I never received my title.
Enough about me; programs like these affect all kids. Including my sister, who was devastated when she did not meet the gifted benchmarks at her school. My sister, who writes complex stories about cute animals and has never once received anything less than an A+ on a spelling test. Seeing her break down struck me to my core. “Why am I not smart enough?” she cried.
I used to ask myself this question every day.
She is the sole reason I am writing this article. Before that day, I thought my desire to be gifted was unique to me. But after seeing her break down, I began to see myself in her. I no longer thought of “giftedness” as something to brag over. By this time, I was in high school and realized that being adaptable, having a good work ethic and being resilient are more desirable traits.
High school was a whole different experience entirely. All my friends were no longer in talented programs, as the programs were only provided to middle school students. All the former gifted students went into the same honors classes as I did. They attended the same activities/programs as I did. And we all did the same homework. Nobody talked about being gifted. It didn’t matter. Even teachers stopped talking about giftedness.
Eventually, my perfectionism cooled down. I started to think about my strengths instead of my weaknesses. Once I started to change my focus, I discovered my love for language learning and my passion for creative writing and art. It is amazing what you can achieve when you focus on what you are instead of what you are not.
The other side of the divide
As you have read, I am not gifted and I cannot speak as a gifted person. Everyone’s experience in school differs, and some gifted programs are better than others. I will be talking about what I have seen from the programs at my old schools, so take the following with a grain of salt.
Imagine, it’s your second day of second grade. You take a test, and your life changes completely. You are placed in a program you didn’t ask for with a group of kids you spend the next three years with. You were always praised, but the praise only grows after the test. You’re told you’re special, talented and gifted — this is your chance to become great. There is no escape, and the pressure is on.
Soon your teachers and parents start involving themselves in your grades and school experience. Your parents and teachers meet regularly where they discuss your Individualized Education Plan, or IEP. This is when your learning style and performance are critiqued and changed. These meetings are there to enforce the idea that you’re expected to succeed. Expected to get the A, expected to be better; if you don’t, there is something wrong. You have all the tools, why aren’t you doing more?
The spotlight is on; you can’t trip up now. As you get older, the pressure rises. You’re gifted. You have so much potential. You’re going to be someone someday, and it all starts now.
As you grow older, you get exposed to new kids, gifted and nongifted. They look at you differently. They ignore you. Or sometimes make fun of you. To the other kids, being gifted is no longer something great; now it’s weird. High school is a world where you want to fit in when you stand out.
Then, as you grow even older, you start to realize two things. First, once you move away from home, you are no longer tied down by the pressure of your parents and teachers. And you have the freedom to decide your future instead of your IEP doing it for you. Second, you realize you’re not special, and you encounter many people who have achieved more than you. In university, there is no such thing as gifted. And you need to tune to reality.
You begin to feel lost. You start to question your career choices. It starts to feel hard to make friends. Good grades were supposed to come easy; job opportunities were supposed to be popping up left and right. The future they fed to you starts to feel like a lie. There is a monumental mismatch between what you were told would happen and what happened.
Unsurprisingly, many gifted children suffer from an anxiety disorder. Gifted education puts a tremendous amount of pressure on them. Because so much is expected from gifted kids they begin to experience fear of failure. Gifted children are also known to experience major burnout as they get older. Studies also have shown gifted children are at a higher risk of experiencing social difficulties and mental illness.
Recently, phrases like “gifted-kid burnout” and “gifted-kid syndrome” have made an appearance online, as gifted kids share their experiences with the programs. Gifted-kid burnout is the result of long-term stress from taking on too much work, having little to no breaks and zero control. Gifted-kid syndrome cannot be diagnosed by a professional, but it’s a term used to describe the effect of constant praise followed by none. The fact there are terms to describe the effects of the gifted programs shows they can be harmful.
Yes, gifted programs provide support for some kids, but they are damaging nonetheless. They seek to support kids who define the traditional idea of “gifted.” They have proven to not affect academic achievements. And they label the “average” as failures while pushing unrealistic expectations upon gifted kids, leading to potential mental health issues. Are gifted programs needed despite their harmful consequences? If so, how can they be done correctly?
