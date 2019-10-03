In movies, a bully is often portrayed shoving folks into lockers, stealing lunch money and intentionally tripping others.
Bullying, while taking many different forms, has become more subtle — it often takes root in backhanded comments and jokes far more than in physical violence. In many instances, intentionally harmful words — both in person or from behind a computer screen — are more painful than a fist to the face.
Sometimes, bullying means poking fun at someone’s physical flaw in front of a large group of people. Other times, it’s a belittling comment on Instagram, eating away at someone with an inferiority complex.
Not only do teens tolerate bullying, they can also convince themselves that a bully — someone who puts them down and makes them feel worse about themselves — is their “friend.” The victim’s response may be to laugh along with the bully’s jokes and pretend the comments aren’t hurtful. But in reality, this “friendship” is creating wounds, some of which could become life-lasting scars.
Standing up for one’s self can be hard, and unfortunately, even bystanders have a difficult time intervening. I understand the logic behind it. After all, being surrounded by people, even toxic people, looks better than being a lonely outcast.
I am lucky to go to a relatively small school where bullying has never been an issue for me. I’m lucky to have friends and classmates who can joke around with each other without being hurtful. But the reality is that for many teens, this isn’t the case.
We’ve all seen the trope of the bullied teenager who in turn humiliates their bully and wins over a romantic interest. But these movies don’t show how harmful bullying actually is, and these false portrayals trivialize — even romanticize — real bullying. They make bullying seem like an insignificant problem faced by teens and kids who just don’t know any better.
Regardless of whether it is subtle or blatant, and regardless of whether it is physical, emotional or verbal, bullying is a very real problem. It can lead to social anxiety, depression, isolation and low self-esteem. By taking our expectations away from what we learn in movies, we can finally address how serious and impactful of a problem it is and make reaching out easier.
Niveditha Bala is a junior at Mandela International Magnet School. Contact her at niveditha.bala@mandelainternationalschool.us.