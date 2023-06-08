A0B5E77398786E6775D6543C2B1E41C314F57F24.jpg

When we read Homer’s classic epic The Odyssey in my seventh grade English class, I found myself ultimately bored with the epic. Perhaps I was too young to understand its beauty, or maybe some part of me was disappointed that the classic was very different from the Percy Jackson & The Olympians book series — the only Greek mythology-based stories I knew at the time.

Years later, I came across The Song of Achilles by American novelist Madeline Miller, published in 2011. After hearing the book had Greek mythology and a doomed love story, I was intrigued. After a couple of chapters, I quickly realized this book would not only become one of my favorites but would leave me heartbroken and sobbing.

Miller takes on a retelling of the Trojan War by turning it into a love story between two boys coming of age. The story is told through the perspective of Patroclus, Achilles’ companion. Patroclus’ cruel and unloving father exiles him to the kingdom of Phthia after he accidentally kills another noble boy. He then falls in love with his host’s son, Achilles. Achilles is a demigod, destined to be the greatest warrior of his time. As they grow older, their friendship blossoms into love.

Abby Frey will be a junior at Santa Fe High. Contact her at abbyafrey@gmail.com.

