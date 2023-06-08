When we read Homer’s classic epic The Odyssey in my seventh grade English class, I found myself ultimately bored with the epic. Perhaps I was too young to understand its beauty, or maybe some part of me was disappointed that the classic was very different from the Percy Jackson & The Olympians book series — the only Greek mythology-based stories I knew at the time.
Years later, I came across The Song of Achilles by American novelist Madeline Miller, published in 2011. After hearing the book had Greek mythology and a doomed love story, I was intrigued. After a couple of chapters, I quickly realized this book would not only become one of my favorites but would leave me heartbroken and sobbing.
Miller takes on a retelling of the Trojan War by turning it into a love story between two boys coming of age. The story is told through the perspective of Patroclus, Achilles’ companion. Patroclus’ cruel and unloving father exiles him to the kingdom of Phthia after he accidentally kills another noble boy. He then falls in love with his host’s son, Achilles. Achilles is a demigod, destined to be the greatest warrior of his time. As they grow older, their friendship blossoms into love.
Each sentence of the book is masterfully crafted, each word singing praises of the story. Miller, who holds degrees in both Latin and ancient Greek, has a way of finding the beauty in tragedy. She is able to add suspense to a story in which we already know the outcome.
Quotes like, “We were like gods, at the dawning of the world, and our joy was so bright we could see nothing else but the other,” ultimately left my book stained with tears.
Achilles’ sexuality has long been debated in history. Some say Achilles and Patroclus were lovers. Homer’s Iliad portrays a deep bond between the two, but he never actually calls them “lovers.”
Yet, Miller is here to remind us that throughout history there has been a presence of LGBTQ+ individuals. Achilles is still the same hero who wanted to prove himself to a war-hungry world, he just happened to like men. Achilles and Patroclus were not cousins or close friends, as every other retelling of the Trojan War claims, but soulmates. It was their love that ultimately resulted in their destruction.
The two lovers could not be more different, Achilles a demigod in search for glory and Patroclus a kindhearted caretaker. It’s their differences that allow them to show affection and eventually explore this connection secluded away in a forest, living away from judgment.
Through the eyes of Patroclus, we are able to see Achilles in a new perspective. A once-broad bully was turned into a vulnerable and lovable figure. Despite this, Achilles was still god-like to Patroclus. Miller was able to give Patroclus his well-deserved spotlight, as he is usually a minor character.
Miller approaches the gay romance by treating it like any other straight romance. The book offers so much more than the romance to make the story truly beautiful. Achilles and Patroclus struggle with fame, war, immortality and loss of humanity, not just their strong affections.
The Song of Achilles leaves an emotional impact that only a fantastic author is capable of creating. A romance novel that ties into a classic Greek story — what more could you need in life? This book will forever remain in my heart and on my bookshelves.