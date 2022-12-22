santa.jpg

Return of a holiday classic: The Santa Clauses on Disney+.

 Courtesy image

The 1990s and early 2000s Disney trilogy The Santa Clause arguably makes up the best Christmastime viewing experience possible. The films, which were recently expanded into a limited series on Disney+, rely less on the religious story of the holidays and more on the lore of Santa Claus and his iconic red suit.

In the first film, which was released in 1994, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is a divorced dad who works a little too much (at a toy marketing company of all things). When Scott and his son Charlie spend Christmas Eve together, they soon hear Santa atop their rooftop. Scott ends up investigating the noise and startling Santa, who falls off the roof and disappears — leaving behind a single note that reads: “If something should happen to me, put on my suit. The reindeer will know what to do.”

With some urging, Scott puts on the big man’s coat and finishes his rounds for the night. For the remainder of the first film, Scott deals with getting his affairs in order before returning to the North Pole at Thanksgiving, all while morphing into Santa and trying to keep his new double life a secret. The Santa Clause 2 (2002) finds Scott eight years later, happily living the life of Santa Claus until he learns he must find a Mrs. Claus and get married by the coming Christmas Eve to maintain his role.

Josué Solís is a sophomore at Capital High School. Contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.

