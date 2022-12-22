The 1990s and early 2000s Disney trilogy The Santa Clause arguably makes up the best Christmastime viewing experience possible. The films, which were recently expanded into a limited series on Disney+, rely less on the religious story of the holidays and more on the lore of Santa Claus and his iconic red suit.
In the first film, which was released in 1994, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is a divorced dad who works a little too much (at a toy marketing company of all things). When Scott and his son Charlie spend Christmas Eve together, they soon hear Santa atop their rooftop. Scott ends up investigating the noise and startling Santa, who falls off the roof and disappears — leaving behind a single note that reads: “If something should happen to me, put on my suit. The reindeer will know what to do.”
With some urging, Scott puts on the big man’s coat and finishes his rounds for the night. For the remainder of the first film, Scott deals with getting his affairs in order before returning to the North Pole at Thanksgiving, all while morphing into Santa and trying to keep his new double life a secret. The Santa Clause 2 (2002) finds Scott eight years later, happily living the life of Santa Claus until he learns he must find a Mrs. Claus and get married by the coming Christmas Eve to maintain his role.
And finally, in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006), Santa invites his in-laws as well as his ex-wife and her new family to the North Pole — what could go wrong?
In the new series, The Santa Clauses, when Santa retires and leaves the North Pole in the hands of Kal Penn’s character, Simon — a Jeff Bezos-level capitalist — some serious chaos ensues.
The underlying premise of the franchise gets a little confusing. In this world, Santa Claus has a series of clauses, like laws, that help guide him through the job of being Santa. The rules, like the “Mrs. Clause,” which demands Santa be married for continuity, give viewers a firsthand look into the North Pole and its inner workings.
The films put a face, demeanor and just general personality to the big man who delivers our presents. Tim Allen’s Santa is a little sarcastically rude and reminiscent of many fathers out there. Additionally, the adorable reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh are given personalities: Comet has a knack for candy and Chet — reindeer in training — flies in the same way a newborn giraffe walks.
The elves who we all know work in Santa’s workshop but have never known are delightful, they keep the appearance of roughly fifth graders even though they have been around since the times of St. Nicholas. Three elves in particular become any viewer’s favorite: Judy, an attendant who makes incredible hot cocoa; Bernard, Santa’s first guide and head elf in charge; and Curtis, Santa’s second guide and very punctual head elf.
Interestingly enough, the films — while based on a Christian Christmas — skip any religious meaning, only ever focusing on Santa’s mission to get kids their gifts by the morning of Dec. 25.
The Santa Clause franchise is sure to become a family favorite this festive season. In addition, a run time of about 81/2 hours will give any viewer a concrete pastime on Christmas Day. Personally, I watched the films out of order — I wasn’t alive when any of them came out — but they became a staple at holiday time due to their genuine and untapped market approach to the wonders of the North Pole and the magic of Christmas.