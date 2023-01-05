Should the person in the car across from me really be driving? I find myself asking this question whenever I drive through Santa Fe, or anywhere for that matter.
Either they are driving particularly bad and not observing their surroundings; or they are out of their lane; or maybe they are clueless and not observing their blind spots; or failing to obey the speed limit and observe road signs. At best, this behavior is an inconvenience to other drivers. Maybe someone sits through a green light. At worst, these driving habits can be incredibly dangerous.
The worst danger comes from drivers engaging in reckless, lazy and impatient driving behaviors: not using blinkers when changing lanes or turning, tailgating, cutting people off, and something I see more and more of: texting. It’s dumb and pointless because car accidents caused by this behavior will definitely be that person’s fault. We all have somewhere to be; that does not entitle anyone to drive like a moron.
My biggest pet peeve is when drivers change their mind when they have already committed to moving into a turning lane and attempt to rejoin traffic without warning. Too late, you have to commit to your turn.
Driving is incredibly dangerous. We take it for granted because accidents don’t happen too often, although New Mexico specifically has some of the highest rates of car accident fatalities in the country, according to a 2022 report from Credit Karma.
A big problem is some drivers don’t realize the danger their behaviors put the rest of us in.
Intoxicated driving is an issue that continues to haunt New Mexico, but there are other habits more common we hardly discuss.
Is there a good fix to the problem of inept divers on the road?
In some ways, we can address the issue.
For one, it is shockingly easy to get a driver’s license. I got my driver’s license at 16 after completing a summertime driver’s education course, clocking some driving hours and taking a rather limited series of tests where I basically had to prove I could do the bare basics. I wasn’t really prepared to face rush-hour traffic, to make complicated maneuvers, to drive aggressively or to drive in adverse conditions. I had to do 10 hours of night driving to get a license. That’s it.
The complexities of handling a car in the varied and complicated environment of our roads was up to me to figure out. I love to drive, so I pushed myself to fully master the car I am driving, but not everyone is so savvy. Without a high standard of skill to be held to, it’s hard to know who and what is on the road.
We should be tested more rigorously and, dare I say, often. Maybe even in adverse conditions like rain and snow. Seeing how we change as we get older, it doesn’t necessarily inspire the greatest confidence in my fellow drivers. We lose our eyesight and reaction speeds. Not to say older individuals should not drive, but we need to consider and measure the ever-changing elements of life that affect our abilities.
Driving skills are one thing we can test for, but there’s little we can do to immediately change someone’s apathy toward driving safely. That is cultural, and we need to develop a climate where we talk about safe, correct driving in a way that makes it seem cool, relaxed and desirable.
Some people view driving as a chore or are not particularly enthused by it. It is a chore sometimes, but driving requires full attention. If you’re bored by it, that’s something to work on. We need to have more conversations about safe behaviors and also shun the behavior of texting while driving. People won’t take dangers seriously unless they’re talked about.
Most importantly, we must encourage those around us to be patient and respectful of others.
People and the rules of the road may not ever be forced to change. Unless someone fails a test or gets a license suspended, we can’t simply tell people they’re not allowed to drive.
We need to be careful and focus on the factor we can control: our own driving.