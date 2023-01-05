Should the person in the car across from me really be driving? I find myself asking this question whenever I drive through Santa Fe, or anywhere for that matter.

Either they are driving particularly bad and not observing their surroundings; or they are out of their lane; or maybe they are clueless and not observing their blind spots; or failing to obey the speed limit and observe road signs. At best, this behavior is an inconvenience to other drivers. Maybe someone sits through a green light. At worst, these driving habits can be incredibly dangerous.

The worst danger comes from drivers engaging in reckless, lazy and impatient driving behaviors: not using blinkers when changing lanes or turning, tailgating, cutting people off, and something I see more and more of: texting. It’s dumb and pointless because car accidents caused by this behavior will definitely be that person’s fault. We all have somewhere to be; that does not entitle anyone to drive like a moron.

Ben Timm is a sophomore at the University of Utah. Contact him at monkebusiness@gmail.com.

