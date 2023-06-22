I’m a fashion junkie. From staying up late to watch Chanel runway shows during Paris Fashion Week to making Pinterest boards of my future Cartier- and Hérmes-filled life, I’ve done it all. But there’s only one true activity that has historically united fashion lovers: running your hands on the glossy, couture-filled issue of Vogue. Flipping through pages curated by the undoubted fashion genius of American Vogue editor Anna Wintour once brought the fashion maven in me unparalleled joy, but digital media is changing that.
You may be wondering how the ramblings of a Dior-obsessed teenager pertain to you. To that I ask: When was the last time you picked up a print newspaper instead of using your phone to check the news? Not only has fashion journalism — a field tied to the evolution of both clothing and in some ways the liberation of women in the U.S. — thrived thanks to the success of print media, but it seems to be faltering as the digital world takes hold.
Fashion magazines initially targeted 18th century upper-class women in Europe. Whether it was showing the newest Parisian styles or spreading art and culture to the hands of the upper echelon, fashion magazines were one of the most popular sources of entertainment for wealthy women. And because they promoted typically feminine activities like sewing, the magazines were seen as acceptable for women to read, according to one detailed entry on the history of women’s magazines from Encyclopedia Britannica.
These magazines created a consumer culture that skyrocketed in prominence as literacy rates rose during the Industrial Revolution, furthering the spread of fashion magazines. While there was just one “popular interest” fashion magazine in Britain in 1806, there were 30 different titles by the end of the 19th century, according to an article on JSTOR Daily.
Advertisements in fashion magazines promoted trendy and affluent styles available at department stores, which soon became places to socialize. Often staffed by women, department stores such as Macy’s became havens where women could be without a male escort or companion, according to now-defunct lifestyle magazine Racked.
By the 1870s, fashion magazines and their promotion of feminine consumerism became synonymous with economic freedom. But the industry wasn’t perfect, and male writers and publishers still dominated fashion journalism, pushing glamorous patriarchal ideals. The few women who were published were often ghost writers who went uncredited.
However, the divide wasn’t just between women and men. The sketches of new Parisian designs in magazines for upper-class women was much different than the DIY projects and established trends marketed toward middle-class women, according to magazines.com.
To be an American woman wearing French couture was the ultimate status symbol. Now remember, there was no Louis Vuitton atelier to travel to in New York. Getting the couture meant having enough money to travel to Paris to be measured for a garment and to stay in town while it was being made.
While the economic divide became more prevalent, the gender divide seemed to lessen. While still male dominated, women such as Sarah Hale, creator of Godey’s Lady’s Book, got their foot in the door in the 20th century. While rare, women were slowly making their way into this industry.
After World War II, the American economy became exceptionally prosperous, bringing in social change with it. Magazines like Vogue pushed European styles to an American market now composed of wealthy consumers who wanted to show a change in social status.
In the 1950s and 1960s, more women broke into fashion journalism — namely Jessica Daves and Helen Gurley Brown, leading editors of major fashion publications Vogue and Cosmopolitan, respectively. Sylvia Plath was paid for short stories published in Seventeen magazine, and her time as a guest editor at Mademoiselle was the basis of the lead character in The Bell Jar, according to book critic Alexandra Jacobs for The New York Times.
Also during this time came fashion’s first fight with digital media, as television rose in popularity. Advertising was revolutionized during this time period as specific demographics were targeted. Media executives and magazine editors became powerful arbiters of culture and trend.
In the 1980s and ’90s, the fashion magazines became extremely competitive, and supermodel culture became the focus. Vogue cover shots showed the crème de la crème of the modeling industry. Movies that followed the era, like 13 Going on 30 and The Devil Wears Prada, glamorized the industry, which was rife with everything from dangerous stress culture to extreme dieting.
While these elite magazines were able to compete with TV, the fashion magazine today is struggling to keep up with digital news and social media. The thrill of watching editors predict new trends has been completely demolished.
With fashion shows being livestreamed, it’s easy to know what’s coming to stores. Anyone from a brilliant Fashion Institute of Technology graduate to a 15-year-old writing for his local paper can trace and predict trends using the internet.
“The evolution of technology and social media has allowed all consumers to have a voice,” then-head of the London College of Fashion, professor Frances Corner, told The Guardian in 2017.
A democratized fashion consumer community means not everyone is relying on just one fashion “bible” for a final opinion. No major fashion publication that used to publish monthly does so anymore, even the greats: Elle, W Magazine, Vogue.
Some could say digital consumers pushing for body inclusivity and racial diversity have helped the fashion industry, which often preaches a Eurocentric and unrealistic body standard. While Teen Vogue was once a print publication promoting a toxic diet culture to youth everywhere, it’s now a digital news organization that promotes social activism and inclusivity within younger generations.
It’s hard to determine whether the change in digital news marks the natural evolution of the fashion industry or the destruction of a legacy that in some ways empowered women’s independence and took hundreds of years to establish. Fashion fans cannot deny the impact print media has had on the industry. But is it worth it to wait a month or two to read news you can access with just a few clicks online?