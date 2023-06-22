Britain Honours

Vogue editor Anna Wintour attends the Met Gala in New York in 2019. Once beacons of style and culture, fashion magazines have seen their influence decline.

 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

I’m a fashion junkie. From staying up late to watch Chanel runway shows during Paris Fashion Week to making Pinterest boards of my future Cartier- and Hérmes-filled life, I’ve done it all. But there’s only one true activity that has historically united fashion lovers: running your hands on the glossy, couture-filled issue of Vogue. Flipping through pages curated by the undoubted fashion genius of American Vogue editor Anna Wintour once brought the fashion maven in me unparalleled joy, but digital media is changing that.

You may be wondering how the ramblings of a Dior-obsessed teenager pertain to you. To that I ask: When was the last time you picked up a print newspaper instead of using your phone to check the news? Not only has fashion journalism — a field tied to the evolution of both clothing and in some ways the liberation of women in the U.S. — thrived thanks to the success of print media, but it seems to be faltering as the digital world takes hold.

Fashion magazines initially targeted 18th century upper-class women in Europe. Whether it was showing the newest Parisian styles or spreading art and culture to the hands of the upper echelon, fashion magazines were one of the most popular sources of entertainment for wealthy women. And because they promoted typically feminine activities like sewing, the magazines were seen as acceptable for women to read, according to one detailed entry on the history of women’s magazines from Encyclopedia Britannica.

Moksh Bhakta is a sophomore at Mandela International Magnet School. Contact him at moksh.bhakta@mandelainternationalschool.us.