Most people know of or have at least heard of factory farming. For those who don’t, a charitable description would be to say they are animal farming institutions that reduce resource consumption to maximize profit. The result? Cheap products at the expense of animal welfare and safe, sanitary working conditions.

While it can be difficult for people to face the realities of mass farming, the way most meat is produced in the U.S. is harmful to both people and animals, and one of the only ways to discourage the process is by lowering meat consumption.

In the U.S., it is estimated that 99 percent of livestock raised for meat are kept on factory farms, according to 2019 estimates from U.S. think tank the Sentience Institute. More specifically, there are around 1.6 billion animals on 25,000 farms across the country, according to Food & Water Watch.

Cora Thompson is a sophomore at The MASTERS Program. Contact them at cgthompsonsf@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community