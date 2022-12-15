Most people know of or have at least heard of factory farming. For those who don’t, a charitable description would be to say they are animal farming institutions that reduce resource consumption to maximize profit. The result? Cheap products at the expense of animal welfare and safe, sanitary working conditions.
While it can be difficult for people to face the realities of mass farming, the way most meat is produced in the U.S. is harmful to both people and animals, and one of the only ways to discourage the process is by lowering meat consumption.
In the U.S., it is estimated that 99 percent of livestock raised for meat are kept on factory farms, according to 2019 estimates from U.S. think tank the Sentience Institute. More specifically, there are around 1.6 billion animals on 25,000 farms across the country, according to Food & Water Watch.
The average living standard? Livestock are often overcrowded, confined and deprived of any semblance of the natural world or natural life. While the details vary from species to species (most commonly chickens, pigs and cows), the concept remains the same. Those raised only for meat are often packed together tightly in confined spaces such as barns or corrals, deprived of outdoor space or natural sunlight, and forced to consume low-quality feed as they sit in their own feces, allowing disease to festering.
The second subsection of these farms consists of mothers forced to breed more livestock. Breeding animals are restricted to singular pens where their movement is extremely limited as they birth and feed their young. These mothers are kept around for a few years to repeat the process over and over again until they grow too old to breed, and are then slaughtered, according to animal advocacy nonprofit The Humane League.
This cycle typically describes the experience of female cows and pigs, but it remains almost the same for chickens producing eggs. Hens are confined to singular cages barely bigger than themselves where they lay eggs, until, like pigs and cows, they grow old and are killed, according to Animal Equality, an organization dedicated to “end the global crisis generated by animal agriculture.”
In the end, whether it’s a chicken, cow or pig, whether its male or female animal, every living thing on these farms suffers excruciating cruelty.
Unfortunately, animals aren’t the only ones to suffer due to these conditions. Factory farm workers often face heavy exposure to violence, a high risk of injury, long hours and low pay.
Because of the excessive population of livestock at each farm, workers are often forced to cull animal populations at high rates. According to Amy Fitzgerald, a criminology professor at the University of Windsor in Canada, there’s likely a correlation between the presence of slaughterhouses and increased rates of crime and domestic abuse. One Kansas county saw a 130 percent increase in violent crimes in the five-year period following the opening of two slaughterhouses, according to Fitzgerald’s book Animals as Food: (Re)connecting Production, Processing, Consumption, and Impacts.
Aside from the mental toll workers experience from the stressful work environment and the violent nature of slaughterhouses, however, the unsanitary and confined conditions can breed bird or swine flu (capable of jumping from livestock to workers) and pollute the air with around 400 different harmful gases that can cause a variety of health issues, according to a study from World Animal Protection U.S.
Employees are also prone to physical injuries ranging from repetitive stress injuries to the extremes of amputations or the loss of an eye. On average, after only five years of this work, employees face a 50 percent chance of injury; their jobs are one of the most dangerous in the world as recorded by Factory Farm Awareness Coalition.
Factory farm workers make an average annual salary of $23,000, said animal activist Mark Hawthorne for VegNews, while the average livable wage for a household of four in 2022 is around $61,617, according to CNBC.
A $23,000 salary could not support a family, let alone an individual person. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 73 percent of all agricultural workers in the country are immigrants. Massive farms exploit these workers’ instability by cutting corners when it comes to safety and general employee well-being. Out of fear of losing their livelihood, employees often stay quiet, Hawthorne writes. These workers risk their lives to provide for society only to receive small wages and disregard for safety. They deserve better pay, better working environments and better lives.
To aid both animals and workers, there are many activist groups dedicated to improving conditions within these farms. But it will take a large portion of the population to make significant changes, and it starts on an individual level through a shift of diet.
An average consumer of meat and/or animal products does not have to go vegetarian or vegan; they only have to cut down on their intake. Though generally, vegetarian meat substitutes are more expensive than their fleshy counterparts, items such as lentils and beans are some of the cheapest items on the market and are high in protein, which can make this shift toward lowering meat consumption widely accessible.
It is, however, still important to acknowledge that there are those with extreme dietary and budgetary restrictions who are exempt from bearing this responsibility because they can’t afford to physically or financially.
But how will eating less meat improve conditions for both animals and workers? The answer is relatively simple. Though it may not seem as though individual change will better anything, our actions can influence others to follow, and eventually we can spark enough change to make a difference. If society makes a shift to consume less and consumption decreases, demand will fall with it. As demand falls, the number of animals within each farm will also begin to decrease, which will lead to less overcrowding, less disease, less pollution and improved working environments because of these declines in unsanitary conditions.
Additionally, with an increased movement to lower consumption, a greater demand of quality living and working conditions will likely follow as more of the population become informed of the horrors that drive the meat industry.
As horrifying and shocking as the industry of factory farming is, many people maintain an “out of sight, out of mind” approach to the topic. Even if we don’t feel directly affected by the abomination that is factory farming, workers and livestock alike deserve to be treated with compassion and decency. Any person can help.