It’s the first day of junior year. Everything is great, and you’re expecting big changes soon. You walk down the hall with your best friend of 17 years, knowing everyone is looking. That’s when you spot him: your hot older boyfriend, who also happens to be your best friend’s brother. You make eye contact as you approach. Everyone in the hallway goes still as you finally reach him to go in for a kiss — and then you realize that’s just the plot of 2018 teen romance The Kissing Booth.
As with most coming-of-age stories, The Kissing Booth portrays an unrealistic example of what high school is really like. They set up unrealistic expectations for incoming freshmen.
Coming-of-age movies set up stereotypes that categorize teenagers into inaccurate groups. There are the dumb jocks, the mean girls, the outcasts and the geeks. While these types of people still exist, they aren’t specific to any group, and realistically, they aren’t as exaggerated as they are made to look.
In high school, there isn’t a specific group of popular and unpopular kids.
The Duff, a 2015 film, was one of the first coming-of-age films I ever watched. For a long time after, I thought the only way to enjoy my high school experience was to fall in love with my athletic and popular neighbor. The truth is, teenage years aren’t as dramatic as they are portrayed. It’s a time when we are all growing and learning to express how we feel. Because of this, we can be awkward and sometimes make bad decisions.
Even if these types of movies are cringeworthy, it is impossible not to want that type of love story. A lot of the time, they make our lives look dull and boring. It’s important to remember that it’s OK not to be living that kind of life. In reality, high school is about spending time with friends, making memories and, most importantly, trying to graduate.
Even if more recent shows about teens like Euphoria show more realistic aspects of life, there is still too much of a difference between reality and fiction. For example, the show talks about abusive relationships and drug use; however, some of it can come off as unrealistic because of the exaggeration put into it.
Coming-of-age films and other teen shows can be extremely unrealistic and inaccurate. Watching these types of shows is OK as long as we know that not living the same lives as the characters is normal. We all love teen movies and shows, but their only purpose is to entertain, not to show what high school is really like.
That being said, there are other films like Lady Bird and The Edge of Seventeen that more accurately show what teenagers are dealing with.
Ultimately, high school is about learning how to communicate with people and, for many, setting up a pathway to a good college or career.