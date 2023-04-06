Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a 2022 hearing in Baltimore. Syed’s murder conviction was vacated, but last month a Maryland appellate court ruled a lower court did not give the family of the victim, Hae Min Lee, shown in a Woodlawn High School yearbook photo at top, enough time to attend the court hearing and it ordered a new hearing to be held and the conviction reinstated.
File photo by Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP
Woodlawn High School Yearbook photo of Hae Min Lee.
If that line is familiar to you, you may already know about the Peabody Award-winning podcast Serial. In December, my honors English class listened to the first season, which centers on the 1999 killing of Baltimore-area teenager Hae Min Lee. Although I fell asleep a few times in class, the podcast has interested me to a level I had not experienced.
The podcast details all the dead ends, hard facts and watery speculations regarding Lee’s suspicious death and the complicated murder conviction of Lee’s ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed, who was 17 at the time of the killing. Its analysis of the U.S. legal system and the fact there are many similar cases that make for much inquiry and further research. Without host Sarah Koenig’s stellar and annoyingly persistent journalistic dig into the details of this slaying, it’s possible the case would have remained closed despite the obvious holes that remain.
Lee, an 18-year-old high school student, was last seen alive at school on Jan. 13, 1999. Weeks later, her body was found in Baltimore’s Leakin Park, which has a reputation for criminal activity. Her ex-boyfriend, Syed, was arrested soon after and quickly sentenced to life in prison for the murder.
The trial process was quick, but the details surrounding the case are riddled with inconsistencies and legal violations: Syed was released in 2022 after issues surrounding evidence used during the trial were revealed during a hearing. His conviction was recently reinstated on a courtroom technicality — that Lee’s brother wasn’t given sufficient notice about the hearing that vacated the conviction.
So did Syed do it? It’s a million-dollar question the public and our legal system remain seemingly unable to answer.
Syed’s conviction was largely based on information given to police by his friend and alleged accomplice, Jay Wilds, who claimed Syed had previously expressed a desire to kill Lee and acted on those thoughts when he strangled her in the parking lot of a Best Buy after school the day she disappeared. According to Wilds, Syed called sometime later that evening and instructed Wilds to meet him at the Best Buy parking lot, where he admitted the crime and asked Wilds to help dispose of the body.
And although, as Koenig pointed out in episode five, Syed would have had to complete the murder within 21 minutes and move Lee’s body into the trunk of his car in the middle of the day in the Best Buy parking lot, Wilds’ testimony and old diary entries penned by Lee casted Syed in a bad light, and jurors ultimately convicted him.
The narrative that sent Syed to prison is riddled with complicated interpersonal context. There’s speculation Syed allegedly blackmailed Wilds, a cannabis dealer, into helping dispose of Lee’s body. There are theories that tensions between Lee and Syed were amplified by his religious identity as a Muslim. His family shunned Lee, once publicly.
“In the picture Jay drew, it’s cold … he’s not describing a crime of passion here. This is something much darker,” Koenig tells listeners. “To methodically map out the death of your friend, to strangle her with your own hands so close up like that. That would mean Adnan wasn’t just a killer, but a master liar and manipulator. A psychopath, probably.”
But Wilds’ story has holes, and the key points of it have changed over time — leaving those invested in the case at a loss for what actually happened during the 21 minutes Syed had supposedly spent murdering Lee.
“That’s my fear,” Koenig said in an interview with Freedom Project attorney Deirdre Enright. “That I’m going to get through all this and be like, ‘I don’t know.’ ”
While Syed already has served a portion of his life sentence for the murder, many theories and speculations remain as to who did it. Was it Syed, or does an overlooked — and later retracted — alibi prove it wasn’t? Was it Wilds, who has repeatedly changed his story? Was it “Mr. S,” who found Lee’s body? Or was it well-known murderer Ronald Lee Moore, who happened to be roaming the area within the time frame?
While I believe it was Moore, there are many forums on Reddit and elsewhere dedicated to uncovering the killer, even nearly a decade after Serial brought the case to light.
There are plenty of other plot holes in the murder of Lee that reveal just how delicate the process of bringing justice and accountability to tragic loss can be. For instance, the suspicious circumstances through which Mr. S found Lee’s body or the theory that Lee’s boyfriend at the time of her death conspired with Wilds to frame Syed. Even the demographic makeup of the jury and the bad reputation of Syed’s attorney, who was later disbarred, may have altered the case.
After writing some personal responses to the podcast, I asked a few friends what they thought about Serial and the case. Some said they only listened to the podcast and wrote responses because they cared about the grade, and others have done everything short of buying red yarn and a cork board. An interesting facet of this podcast is that much like superb prose, you can read (or hear) into it as much or little as you’d like.
“There’s no way it’s him,” said Capital High sophomore Cristal Varela. “But who knows? There’s just one too many factors and what ifs.”
Throughout the series, Koenig is able to limit her personal and speculative comments, sticking to the facts while acknowledging and examining the remaining questions. Koenig’s investigative journalism is nothing to mess with. The woman found Wilds, convinced him to speak and sat in his living room for an interview.
Serial highlights out-of-the-ordinary legal practices, which in one way or another can lead to issues like wrongful convictions and the misuse of evidence. Procedures are set in concrete, but people and crimes aren’t. By exploring some of the ways legal proceedings allow certain facts or other information slip through the cracks, Koenig is revealing these issues to the broader public. The awareness may help countless people affected by wrongful convictions and help fix these issues.
While it’s true Syed’s vacated conviction was recently reinstated on a technicality, recent evidence suggests there may have been others involved or that it might not have been Syed to begin with.
While the circumstances of Lee’s killing remain full of contradictions, it’s possible it would never have been examined so closely without Koenig’s investigation on Serial. It also makes you wonder how many other cases that appear to be “solved” are just as complex.