“One story told week by week.”

If that line is familiar to you, you may already know about the Peabody Award-winning podcast Serial. In December, my honors English class listened to the first season, which centers on the 1999 killing of Baltimore-area teenager Hae Min Lee. Although I fell asleep a few times in class, the podcast has interested me to a level I had not experienced.

The podcast details all the dead ends, hard facts and watery speculations regarding Lee’s suspicious death and the complicated murder conviction of Lee’s ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed, who was 17 at the time of the killing. Its analysis of the U.S. legal system and the fact there are many similar cases that make for much inquiry and further research. Without host Sarah Koenig’s stellar and annoyingly persistent journalistic dig into the details of this slaying, it’s possible the case would have remained closed despite the obvious holes that remain.

