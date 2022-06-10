Generations of graduates who came before the Class of 2022 have undoubtedly been marked by the education system and our country as a whole, but every single person who graduated before the pandemic has not experienced the horrible effects it has had on students. I believe our high school years are among the most delicate and essential to a person’s development. I, along with many of my peers, have experienced isolation, poor mental health and loss that drained our ability to learn and achieve.
The Class of 2022 has experienced high school in a way no other class of graduates can say they have. I experienced some of the most painful moments of my life in the last four years, particularly after the onset of the pandemic. But I’m leaving high school in 2022 with a sense of accomplishment, and other graduates should too.
I will be the first to admit that I fell during the pandemic. My time in high school holds one of the most traumatizing and painful events of my life: the loss of my stepfather to COVID-19 in 2020. I was one of more than 1,000 kids in the state who lost a parent to the virus. I was at the front lines of his battle with the illness, and I was my mother’s only support system through this time. My grades suffered, no longer reflecting my academic capability as I struggled to navigate an online classroom with little experience, as it was my first time being taught through a screen. I am a firm believer in life and work separation, and I had a hard time turning my home and safe place into my place of learning.
For many students in my class, learning from home was a gateway to procrastination. Not only was it difficult to learn, but there were multiple internet outages through the years that hampered our ability to access class. Many students across Santa Fe County did not have internet access, missed out on class resources through online school systems and dealt with financial strains at home. My mother, an essential worker, struggled to make ends meet, especially after the loss of my stepfather. She strived to do her best for me and tried her hardest like any parent would to provide me with resources so I could be the student that I once was again.
Staying home for me wasn’t easy: I was constantly alone. Truthfully, I was depressed. I felt trapped in a cage with only myself and my thoughts. I was feeling hopeless that my dreams were tarnished by an illness that was out of my grasp. The journey of self-discovery that’s so important for teens and young adults was made difficult by the stressful immediate realities of the pandemic. I, too, felt this. My identity as a high-achieving, future-focused student was hampered by nagging self-doubt. I felt I was being careless about school — while in reality I was busy trying to find ways to help my mom keep our living situation afloat. Many of us have learned to be more compassionate with ourselves during all that has happened in these past few years and have grown with an important skill: the ability to fall down and get back up with confidence. I thank all the adults I have met in my journey who have helped pick me up from those dark moments and shape me to become the person I am today.
As the Class of 2022 looks forward, we see a promising future filled with so much strength, courage and compassion for ourselves and those who are having difficult times. My classmates and I are — unfortunately — prepared for tragedy. We are ready for the unexpected. We are more willing to advocate for what we want and believe in because a part of our lives we can’t get back was unfairly subsumed by global tragedy.
The Class of 2022 had a unique high school experience punctuated by mental breakdowns, isolation from family and feelings of uncertainty. But with that, our future is filled with extraordinary dreams. Our student body is full of capable leaders ready to guide younger generations.