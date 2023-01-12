I’ve drawn, painted and created art for most of my life. Although, I never felt as though I could live up to my brother’s skill. By the age of 7, he could produce the most incredibly realistic drawings. But I still created. The beauty of the whole situation was that eventually, after practicing, after spending hours of my life leaning over a sketch book teaching myself, I finally felt like I didn’t have to live under his shadow. It wasn’t just because I got better, but because I realized I was creating art for myself without seeking approval from anyone.
I think that is the most important piece of advice I would council to any artist regardless of age or skill: Create for yourself; it doesn’t matter what other people think of your art as long as you like it.
Because I feel I’ve learned a lot of important lessons about art and being an artist over the years, I want to share two other bits of advice that have not only helped better my skill but have tethered me to the practice. The first is that art is a practice of seeing, and the second is to draw what you know when inspiration fails to strike.
There’s a lot behind the concept that making art is “the practice of seeing.” It’s a way of drawing, but it’s also a mindset. First, you can draw anything if you really look at your subject and break it down. Almost any object, person or creature, no matter how complicated it might seem, can be broken down into basic shapes, even down to the details. Using this method, you can easily map out different features while also perfecting proportions, as you study the basic shapes in comparison to one another. For example, when drawing a face, you can map out the nose with a triangle, tuning the base of the triangle to the width of the base of the nose. After this, you can easily map out the lips in solid proportion while studying how far they stretch lengthwise beyond the base of the nose.
This might sound like a hard skill to develop, but you don’t even need to draw to practice doing this. Just look around at your surroundings and find one object, person, etc. In your head, list and map what basic shapes encompass that object, then consider how you would add the details. What shape are those details? I find myself doing this often unconsciously. It becomes a curiosity; I wonder, “How would I draw this?” Overall, I’ve found this technique has helped me draw and paint more realistically, and hopefully it will help others as well.
The second piece of advice I have is pretty straightforward, but it’s still important to say: When you feel uninspired, draw what you know. Often I find myself in a creative funk or under self-imposed pressure to create something amazing, which only leads me to abandon making art altogether for a while, even if I don’t want to. I find the best way to overcome this is to simply draw things I know or enjoy. Doing this not only helps me find new ideas, but it releases the pressure to make something completely original. For many artists, there’s importance in continually creating art and finding ways to stay motivated. So, next time you’re stuck, try to just have fun with your art.
It may seem strange to take advice from a teen, and in no way am I an expert artist, but I hope I can convey some essence of what I learned through my hard work to help and inspire other artists, young or old, to keep creating. Work to up your skill, and enjoy the process along the way, because it will all pay off, even if you feel intimidated by “better” artists.