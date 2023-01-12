I’ve drawn, painted and created art for most of my life. Although, I never felt as though I could live up to my brother’s skill. By the age of 7, he could produce the most incredibly realistic drawings. But I still created. The beauty of the whole situation was that eventually, after practicing, after spending hours of my life leaning over a sketch book teaching myself, I finally felt like I didn’t have to live under his shadow. It wasn’t just because I got better, but because I realized I was creating art for myself without seeking approval from anyone.

I think that is the most important piece of advice I would council to any artist regardless of age or skill: Create for yourself; it doesn’t matter what other people think of your art as long as you like it.

Because I feel I’ve learned a lot of important lessons about art and being an artist over the years, I want to share two other bits of advice that have not only helped better my skill but have tethered me to the practice. The first is that art is a practice of seeing, and the second is to draw what you know when inspiration fails to strike.

Cora Thompson is a sophomore at The MASTERS Program. Contact them at cgthompsonsf@gmail.com.

