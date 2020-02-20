The Generation Next staff comprises diverse high school students, all with different life experiences. Here, they explore the meaning of identity. A couple of them discuss how they’ve embraced the fusion of American culture and that of their immigrant families; one Santa Fe Indian School student talks about the struggles she’s had in rediscovering her Native culture while living in a modern, non-Native world; one expresses fears of leaving behind Nuevo Mexico for an out-of-state college; and another explores how living with epilepsy has affected his approach to life.
Growing up Indian
As a kid, I was intensely aware of my brown skin and the fact that I was Indian. I would even feel self-conscious at times, realizing that I was often the only person of color in the room. No one ever seemed to notice but me.
It probably didn’t help that the Indian characters I saw on TV were often inaccurate representations of my culture, existing solely for comic relief. Many times, these characters weren’t even voiced by South Asian voice actors.
While I don’t always get angry at people who fake Indian accents or perpetuate Indian stereotypes, I also don’t find it funny. Indian stereotypes and accents have the effect of labeling us as “other.” It eliminates and trivializes the hard work, struggle and dedication of generations of Indians who immigrated to the U.S. and got jobs on their own merit and with their own sacrifices. A lot of times, the very limited visibility Indians have in media reduces them to the bumbling convenience store owner or taxi driver. While that may not be the intention, these accents dangerously give viewers permission to try out these accents and make fun of these stereotypes. I’m not saying to stop watching these TV shows, but how hard can it be to hire an Indian actor to voice an Indian character?
More than once, people have joked that I only want to become a doctor because of my heritage and because my family would shun me otherwise. Why can’t I want to be a doctor out of my own passions and interests, and why are Indian relationships seen in such a negative light when, in reality, my family is supporting and loving, just like many others?
I speak from a place of privilege, as a child of parents who came here for a better life. I live in an accepting community and go to an accepting school, where I feel heard and seen — truly seen. This isn’t the case for many other Indians across America.
That’s why this is so important to me. An entire demographic is negatively affected by what are meant to be harmless jokes. Their accents are being mimicked, their food being shamed. Eventually, this results in a person’s suppression of their own culture.
As I entered my teen years, I came to love my Indian heritage more and more. In middle school, actors like Priyanka Chopra and Dev Patel taught me to embrace my culture, my “Indianness.” Some of my most cherished memories come from my visits to India, and I love being part of a culture with such incredible food and music.
My friends, family, school and the other communities I’m part of have allowed me to be comfortable with my dark skin. The increase in positivity toward Asians and other people of color is worthy of applause. Disney, for example, announced its release of Mira, Royal Detective, voiced by an all-South Asian cast. I am incredibly happy for younger generations, who will have the opportunity of seeing themselves in the media as beautiful members of a beautiful community, and who will never have to be ardently aware or ashamed of their brown skin or accent.
Niveditha Bala is a junior at Mandela International Magnet School. Contact her at niveditha.bala@mandelainternationalschool.us.
Understanding Asian roots
To be an Asian in America is to be in a state of superposition. I am neither Filipino nor American. The blood of patriotism has never coursed through my veins, and I doubt that it will anytime soon. I have no pride in being American, nor do I stand for the Philippines.
One may consider me a failure and a disgrace to either country, and I am OK with that.
Meanwhile, my passports say I am both an American and Filipino citizen. I was born in the hot streets of Quezon City in the Philippines and immigrated here and there between the Mariana Islands and New Mexico.
When I settled in Santa Fe for the long haul, at 9 years old, my alien stench gassed the halls of Santo Nino Elementary. Thankfully, my classmates and teachers were nice, and most of the kids who saw my chubby face pop out of Ms. Vigil’s door midway through third grade have remained my closest confidants. Everybody, for the most part, was kind and welcoming — perhaps even excited. But, none of them, nor my family or myself, possibly could have helped me come to terms with my profoundly awkward existence as a fresh-off-the-boat immigrant. I smelled like fishy seawater even though I arrived by plane. I never knew what it meant to be “American,” nor did I understand what it meant to be “Filipino.” I still don’t, frankly. I remember resenting myself and my ethnicity because it had brought me the strange pain of isolation and internal confusion. I was squirming under my yellow skin as I pledged allegiance to that red, white and blue flag every morning. I had to try and force myself with all my might to bleed America, and to bleed Philippines, but I never succeeded, of course.
I eventually became more comfortable with myself as I started becoming more exposed to the world. But still, I was confused. Unfortunately, this is not one of those stories about how I learned how to empower myself and wave my badge of diversity around town; rather I learned how not to care anymore.
I stumbled upon, and found solace in, the crude and honest stand-up of George Carlin in my adolescence. “Pride,” Carlin said, “should be reserved for something you achieve or attain on your own, not something that happens by accident of birth.”
With no deeper explanation other than I just grew up, I found myself not caring about flags or anthems. Instead, I focused my attention on realizing who I truly am and deciding who I wanted to be. I pledge my allegiance to who I am as an individual and those virtues that I developed myself under my own accord with my own will.
Now, before I am crucified under the charges of not being a patriot, or whatever, allow me to defend myself of your sacred opinion.
In lieu of pride, I gained genuine gratitude for both of my countries. I learned to appreciate what both cultures had to offer me without feeling like I had to choose loyalty to either. America gave me and my parents the opportunity to thrive with the tools we attained in the Philippines. We escaped the smog of poverty into the rich and clean air of New Mexico. But America, to me, would be an empty and fat place without that hardening fire of the immigrant struggle. Despite both countries constantly failing to meet the standard of democracy that they so proudly advertise, they still hold a majestic beauty within them and their culture, their people, their principles.
Gabriel Biadora is a senior at St. Michael’s High School. Contact him at gabriel.biadora@smhs.me.
Being Native American in modern-day Santa Fe
Most of my life, I felt like a representative of a culture I only partially understood.
Going to a public elementary school in Santa Fe, I struggled to talk to my classmates about the mouthwatering taste of frybread or the distinctive sound of jingle dress dancers — things most of my peers had never seen or even heard of. For this reason, I chose to go to Santa Fe Indian School, though that came with its own set of struggles.
At the Indian School, I was suddenly surrounded by people who knew their traditions inside and out and were not afraid to talk confidently about being Native American. This was exactly what I was looking for, yet it also made me realize how much I didn’t understand growing up in Santa Fe. As a seventh grader, I realized I was the one who was out of my depth. The more I was exposed to Native culture, the more I was inspired to connect with my roots. I took a language course in Mvskoke, learned more about how traditional foods are made and became more interested in my regalia.
Still, no matter how much I learned, it never felt like enough. Learning later in life is not the same as growing up with that knowledge ingrained in you and being constantly surrounded by it.
As a Native person who grew up off of traditional lands and in an urban atmosphere, I felt like I wasn’t “Native enough” to fit in at the Indian School, yet I still couldn’t relate to a lot of my non-Native friends. No matter who I was with, I always felt like I had a foot in two very different worlds — like I didn’t truly belong anywhere.
This culture struggle pervaded every sense of my identity.
In the past several months, as I’ve applied for and been interviewed by colleges, I’ve constantly been asked, “Who are you?” This is a difficult question for me to answer. I am a tribal member of the Muscogee Nation and the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, but I grew up so separated from both. I do have basic knowledge, but I want to learn more. The same can be said of my knowledge about Northern New Mexico, as I grew up in it but was still separated. I have pieces of myself, but I’m nowhere close to a whole.
This experience is not uncommon, especially because of the number of laws made by the U.S. government to relocate Native peoples — something my family is a victim of. The majority of Native Americans don’t live on a reservation. Many people feel what I feel, and I’m lucky to have found a community in those who were displaced but found their way back. There are 60-year-old Native people still making the effort to learn their language. Understanding that I am not alone in pursuit of my culture and the struggle for identity has helped me discover who I am.
I am from the Muscogee and Seminole nations as well as from Santa Fe, and both have played important roles in shaping me. I am from both, and I can help bridge the gap between the two unique cultures.
Seneca Johnson is a senior at the Santa Fe Indian School. Contact her at senecasjo@sfisonline.org.
Living with epilepsy
Living with epilepsy is very much a peculiar identity. It isn’t something I have experienced throughout my entire life (at least, I haven’t always been the epileptic one in the family), but it is a challenging part of who I am, and it is something I continually have to learn how to deal with.
I have always had epilepsy at the back of my mind — well, according to my electroencephalogram, the seizures are actually throughout my entire brain, but I digress. My first seizure wasn’t until I was 12, but my father is epileptic and my grandmother works in medicine, so neurology has always been a common topic of discussion. This also meant that I grew up watching someone else deal with epilepsy before I had to. It was by watching my dad persist through his seizures that I really started to understand just what it meant to always get back up. When my turn came to have seizures, albeit of a kind totally different than his, I was already in a position of support and understanding.
I spent three years of my life having nonstop seizures, and it is because of those that I cannot remember much of middle school. For all intents and purposes, I was very much disabled; I could barely attend school, and the thought of getting a driver’s license seemed more like a dream than a reality. Yet here I am, four years later, writing about a time when I could barely remember anything, after a day of driving my brothers around town.
I may not have had a seizure in quite some time, but that does not detract from my being epileptic. I cannot stay up late often or do anything with a strobe light (I still have not seen Incredibles 2). The traditions I developed earlier in my life still hold true: anticonvulsant medicine at 7:15 a.m., trips to my neurologist twice a year, etc. The point here is that I will always be me, and epilepsy, regardless of whether or not I am actively seizing, will always be a part of who that is.
I continue to prepare for the risks that epilepsy brings, and with college on the horizon, newfound independence is going to present a plethora of opportunities for error if I am not careful. Epilepsy hasn’t just made me cautious and wary, however; it’s also given me my die-hard work ethic. The fact that I passed middle school, even without remembering most of it, is because I was able to finish everything I missed outside of class. As my dad taught me, being epileptic is about learning how to keep getting back up, even if you cannot remember falling down.
Harvey McGuinness is a senior at Santa Fe High School. Contact him at harveymcguinness@yahoo.com.
Appreciating home, no matter where I go
Being a Hispanic in New Mexico is something that defines me as a person and forever will be my identity. It means family time all the time, strangers who end up being your cousins and knowing that Nana’s red chile can fix just about anything.
As I have grown up learning about my culture and what it means to be a part of a Hispanic family, I know I will never feel alone because I always have Nuevo Mexico.
However, as a high school senior preparing to go out of state to college — I’m looking at either Texas or California — I have begun to fear what it will mean to leave this place I have always called home as I step into a world where the people I meet won’t know what I’m saying if I shout “¡Órale, simón!” I have gotten so used to the social, living and family norms in New Mexico that I am quite honestly nervous to leave this little bubble of a hometown and venture into unfamiliar terrain.
Owning my Hispanic identity has always been totally acceptable in Santa Fe, given that more than half of the city’s population is also Hispanic. But as I enter this new phase of life, the ability to still hold true to that part of me and express myself without fear of being made fun of, or simply being stared at, will be more crucial than ever. I know that as I meet new people and see new places, who I am as a person will continually develop, as experiences are what make people grow. It is a matter of being courageous and open-minded enough to balance my roots with all that I will learn and stand firm and proud of where I come from, even if people in other states don’t understand the hype around red chile.
The stereotype of a college girl is typically one who is white, rich and loves buying expensive brand names. Remembering that I may not have money or may not look like everyone else in college sometimes scares me. I am not able to change things like that about myself, and of course, no one likes the idea of not fitting in.
But honestly, when I take a look at my roots and at who I am, whether or not I match the archetype I expect to see when I leave, I have to remember my pride in where I come from. It’s who I am as a person. Of course, no one is exactly alike, and thus, everyone is a “misfit” in their own ways. Remembering that’s what makes everyone — and me — special is what excites me. I plan to take a few deep breaths, pack my bags, pack some frozen chile and some biscochitos for future cravings, and head off into the great unknown.
I’m Hispanic and it’s awesome, and if you don’t think so, you’re missing out on the culture that has, hands down, the best food and truest family ties.
Sofia Ortiz is a senior at St. Michael’s High School. Contact her at sofiagoesgreen10@gmail.com.
