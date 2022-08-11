As someone who started high school during the pandemic, junior year marked the beginning of my “normal” high school experience. I still remember as I walked through the hallway leading to my first period; I felt my stomach turn and my heart drop. First-day jitters had never felt worse, and I was already 20 minutes late to my first in-person class since freshman year.
Everything would have been fine had I not heard all the stereotypes about junior year. Every senior I had spoken to made it seem as if junior year was going to be one of the worst experiences of my life. I was told I was barely going to be able to manage the huge workload from teachers. I wish I would have known more back then because during the following year I made some of the best memories of my life.
As I discovered, junior year will be what you want it to be. Being involved in extracurriculars such as bilingual group and student government allowed me to meet a lot of new people I would never have imagined myself interacting with. As an introvert, it has always been hard to talk to new people. I got to help with a lot of things that the school hosted, like school dances and events. I felt I had found my place in a group of people after feeling left out for so long.
However, I must be realistic. Junior year was also one of the hardest academic years. During April and May, I was forced to put aside everything else and focus on my academics and future. It felt as if everything came crashing down on me as the end of the year approached. I think a lot of things could have been avoided, but I waited until the last minute to prepare.
During these months, I had one exam after the other: finals, dual-credit entry exams and exams to be eligible for Advanced Placement credit. Apart from this, I also had to prepare for more important tests like the SAT and ACT. By the time summer began, I was drained. I was so excited for summer, but as the last day of school approached, I began to feel upset.
Junior year, I realized, was the first year I got to live as an actual teenager. I hung out with my friends very often after school. We attended almost all the football games. The moments when my friends and I would get food and eat in the car while blasting 2000s music were the most memorable to me. It was a time for me to gain new experiences. I was doing typical teenage things that I thought, while learning remotely during the crux of the pandemic, I would only ever see in movies.
If there is something I wish I would have known as I nervously walked through the hallways on the first day of my junior year, it’s that I should enjoy every second I get to be careless and laugh alongside my friends because moments like those don’t last forever. In a few days, I am going to start school as a senior. It is the year that will determine the following chapter in my life. I am both terrified and excited to see what awaits me.