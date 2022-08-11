As someone who started high school during the pandemic, junior year marked the beginning of my “normal” high school experience. I still remember as I walked through the hallway leading to my first period; I felt my stomach turn and my heart drop. First-day jitters had never felt worse, and I was already 20 minutes late to my first in-person class since freshman year.

Everything would have been fine had I not heard all the stereotypes about junior year. Every senior I had spoken to made it seem as if junior year was going to be one of the worst experiences of my life. I was told I was barely going to be able to manage the huge workload from teachers. I wish I would have known more back then because during the following year I made some of the best memories of my life.

As I discovered, junior year will be what you want it to be. Being involved in extracurriculars such as bilingual group and student government allowed me to meet a lot of new people I would never have imagined myself interacting with. As an introvert, it has always been hard to talk to new people. I got to help with a lot of things that the school hosted, like school dances and events. I felt I had found my place in a group of people after feeling left out for so long.

Stephany Zambrano is a senior at

Santa Fe High School. Contact her at stephany.zambrano24@gmail.com.

