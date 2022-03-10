From the NFL Kickoff Game all the way to Super Bowl LVI, this past season was filled with some of the most fun, memorable and competitive games of football that have ever been played. The NFL branded this season as its “biggest season ever,” as it was the first 18-week, 17-game season in NFL history, promising fans even more entertaining football.
There were several notable trades before the season started that fans knew would really shake up the landscape of the league. The biggest trade, by far, was Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford going to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for L.A. quarterback Jared Goff, a third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and first-round selections in the 2022 and 2023 drafts. After 12 years in Detroit with no wins in the playoffs, Stafford was brought in by the Rams to build a Super Bowl-winning team, as he has consistently been one of the game’s best quarterbacks despite being on one of the worst teams. Along with the fact that the Super Bowl took place at their home stadium this year, the trade gave the Rams a lot of motivation going into the season.
The season kicked off Sept. 9 in Tampa Bay, Fla., where the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Dallas Cowboys. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady drove the Bucs downfield to set up a game-winning field goal in the last seconds of the game to beat the Cowboys, 31-29. This would end up being Brady’s final year of his career — and one of his best; he threw for 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. Brady also became the NFL’s all-time passing and completions leader, as well as becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns. Brady finished the year second in MVP voting to Aaron Rodgers. This season was so memorable in itself, but it now means a lot more knowing it was the greatest of all time’s last.
The most competitive year in NFL history was marked by several teams harboring good chances to win the Super Bowl. With competitive balance as strong as ever, the season brought more upsets than we’ve seen in years. One of the biggest upsets and best games of the year took place Nov. 7, when the Denver Broncos, a 10-point underdog, gave the Dallas Cowboys one of the best beatdowns of the year.
The Broncos absolutely dominated in a 30-16 win, with all of Dallas’ points coming in the final minutes of the game against backup players. This game was also my favorite of the year as my sister is a Cowboys fan, and watching my Broncos absolutely destroy them again was the greatest feeling in the world.
This might have been the upset of the year had the Jacksonville Jaguars not beaten the Buffalo Bills on the same day, 9-6. The Bills were the No. 2 seed in the AFC at the time, while the Jags had only one win entering the game. The season was so competitive that it took a whole 15 weeks for a team, the Green Bay Packers, to finally clinch a playoff spot.
The playoffs actually weren’t set until the very last play of the season on Jan. 9, when the Las Vegas Raiders kicked a walk-off field goal in the final seconds of overtime to win 35-32 over the Los Angeles Chargers and seal a spot in the postseason.
If the Raiders had just let the game end in a tie, both teams would have made the playoffs. However, the two are fierce divisional rivals, and the Raiders opted to win the game to get themselves and the Steelers into the playoffs and knock the Chargers out.
The 2022 NFL playoffs were the greatest football fans have ever seen. After an uninteresting wild-card round drew complaints the postseason wasn’t going to be fun, the divisional round absolutely took the league by storm. Both No. 1 seeds lost, with the Tennessee Titans falling 19-16 to the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals, led by NFL Comeback Player of the Year Joe Burrow. The Green Bay Packers, meanwhile, lost to the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers.
The next day, Brady and the second seed Buccaneers almost completed a 24-point comeback against the Los Angeles Rams, the fourth seed, but ended up losing, 30-27, in what would be Brady’s last game.
The game many consider to be the game of the year came that night, with the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs beating No. 3 seed Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in a thrilling overtime shootout.
The conference championship games proved to be exciting as well, with the Bengals coming back from a 21-3 deficit to beat the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime and win the AFC. The Rams won the NFC against their division rival, the 49ers, 20-17 after a last-second interception to seal the game for L.A.
Super Bowl LVI promised to be one of the most memorable ever. It was the second time in Super Bowl history a team played in their home stadium and the first time in Super Bowl history that neither team was seeded higher than third. The Rams won their second Super Bowl in franchise history and the first since moving back to L.A. from St. Louis in 2016. The 23-20 game was capped off by a long drive orchestrated by Stafford to give them the game and was won by a defensive play from Aaron Donald, pressuring Burrow into throwing the ball away on fourth down and winning the Super Bowl for the city of Los Angeles.
This NFL season was so special and memorable, and it’s one I’ll never forget. One of my favorite players of all time, Von Miller, was traded to the Rams from the Broncos midseason, so it felt really great to see him win if he wasn’t going to win with us. These last few weeks without football have been horrible, as I was so hooked to the NFL this season that now I’m having serious withdrawals. I hope that next year lives up to this season, but that might be a bit hard, as we just witnessed the greatest season in NFL history.
