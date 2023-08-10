"The Future We Choose"

In The Future We Choose: The Stubborn Optimist’s Guide to Climate Change, Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac detail what 2050 could look like if we take decisive climate action — and if not.

Climate change often seems like a looming, elusive issue and our individual efforts to curb it can sometimes seem futile. The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis (2020) delineates what living in a net-carbon neutral world would look like, concurrently cautioning the dire future of taking little to no action. Authors Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac have experience stewarding the 2015 Paris Agreement, analyzing the failure of the 2009 Copenhagen Conference and co-founding an organization called Global Optimism. Although the path is not simple, this book walks readers through social, political, economic and environmental lenses on climate action to get to the ultimate future we choose. Rarely has a nonfiction book exhilarated me, and this one does so without a doubt.

The book lays out the two key emissions milestones humanity must reach to prevent the worst effects of climate change from taking hold: halving carbon emissions between 2020 and 2030, then getting them to net zero by 2050. After all, “Climate change is arguably the most urgent and consequential issue humankind has ever faced,” according to the authors. They detail a science-based idea of what 2050 could look like if we take decisive climate action: omnipresent trees, optimized electricity production and storage, repurposed land areas like parking lots, and high-speed rail transportation as opposed to domestic flights.

The 30 years outlined by Figueres and Rivett-Carnac determine whether we will live in this kind of future, so I would especially recommend The Future We Choose to younger generations because we will inherit policy creation. The book actively calls any reader to meaningful reflection and action with its well-presented research, standing out from other climate books because of the authors’ direct experience with the Paris Agreement.

Bodhi Lewis is a junior at Mandela International Magnet School. Contact him at bodhi.lewis@mandelainternational

school.us.

Recommended for you