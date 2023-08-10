Climate change often seems like a looming, elusive issue and our individual efforts to curb it can sometimes seem futile. The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis (2020) delineates what living in a net-carbon neutral world would look like, concurrently cautioning the dire future of taking little to no action. Authors Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac have experience stewarding the 2015 Paris Agreement, analyzing the failure of the 2009 Copenhagen Conference and co-founding an organization called Global Optimism. Although the path is not simple, this book walks readers through social, political, economic and environmental lenses on climate action to get to the ultimate future we choose. Rarely has a nonfiction book exhilarated me, and this one does so without a doubt.
The book lays out the two key emissions milestones humanity must reach to prevent the worst effects of climate change from taking hold: halving carbon emissions between 2020 and 2030, then getting them to net zero by 2050. After all, “Climate change is arguably the most urgent and consequential issue humankind has ever faced,” according to the authors. They detail a science-based idea of what 2050 could look like if we take decisive climate action: omnipresent trees, optimized electricity production and storage, repurposed land areas like parking lots, and high-speed rail transportation as opposed to domestic flights.
The 30 years outlined by Figueres and Rivett-Carnac determine whether we will live in this kind of future, so I would especially recommend The Future We Choose to younger generations because we will inherit policy creation. The book actively calls any reader to meaningful reflection and action with its well-presented research, standing out from other climate books because of the authors’ direct experience with the Paris Agreement.
One of the main ideas Figueres and Rivett-Carnac present is that of voting with our money. For example, deforestation is one of the most alarming problems humans cause today: 30 million acres of trees were cut in 2018, or about 30 football fields per minute. Consumers can shift demand for products that drive deforestation, such as beef, soy, palm oil and wood. Consumer choices to not buy these products can slow deforestation, effectively casting a vote against the practice. Purposely thinking about the climate impact of buying certain goods and services is one of the most important ways each of us can reduce harmful practices.
On the topic of consumerism, constantly buying stuff is an ingrained part of Western culture and economic systems, but it’s also contributing to the destruction of our planet. The book explores the tension between identity and consumerism: We might attach our self-esteem and sense of self to the very objects we’re constantly buying. This issue rises in conjunction with our current ineffective measurements of economic success. We commonly measure the success of a nation’s economy by gross domestic product, as in the market value of goods and services produced in a year. However, as the book puts it, if you buy coffee in a disposable cup from Starbucks every day, GDP will rise, and yet more land will get cleared to grow coffee and lumber for paper cups, contributing to a continual spike in emissions. Thus, the “endless GDP” model cannot function effectively because it will lead to an eventual collapse of the global economy. Thus, we must unite the well-being of the environment and the economy as soon as possible.
This book enhanced my perception of and outlook on the climate crisis. Figueres and Rivett-Carnac explore two futures and the science required to achieve the one that preserves healthy global ecosystems. One of my favorite sections of the book is the “Ten Actions” chapter, which suggests 10 areas to focus on in our individual everyday lives. These include social equality, responsible technology use, reforestation, engaging in politics, climate-friendly investing and being aware of misinformation. I would greatly recommend The Future We Choose for its insight, starkness and specificity surrounding the most dangerous issue humanity faces in the next three decades.