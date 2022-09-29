If someone had suggested to me a few years ago that Bass Pro Shops, a Missouri-based retail chain that sells hunting and fishing equipment, would be at the forefront of a clothing trend I would have laughed at them.
Yet here we are — Bass Pro Shops mesh trucker hats in every color under the rainbow are somehow center stage in American popular culture. If you are confused by that, I really don't blame you.
It’s not something that has been reported on much, yet it is a trend in clothing that is becoming more and more common.
The relevant question to ask about this fashion choice is if it connected to much of an outdoor way of life. After all, Bass Pro shops are specifically centered around selling equipment for the outdoors, like camouflage thermal underwear. It would be fair to assume a connection between the lifestyle and those who would be buying the hats.
Nope. Surprisingly, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Instead I notice those buying the hats are often young men, who seem to buy them because they’re popular among other young men. It is difficult to know when exactly these hats became the big thing that they are, but I suspect it was within the past year.
I have seen these hats become a symbolic calling card of sorts for incoming college freshmen on campus, who are wearing them in great numbers a few weeks into this fall semester as they try to find their social niches in a new environment.
These hats have almost become synonymous with the archetypal “frat guy,” and by extension, they are shaping social interaction.
These hats are also very cheap.
Unlike designer brands which command high prices, Bass Pro Shops hats go for a retail price of about $6. They’re relatively affordable compared to many other popular types of baseball cap, such as the 5-panel hat, popular in mountain culture, which can cost around $25.
The cost alone does not entirely explain why Bass Pro Shops line of hats has broken out of its demographic of buyers. I suspect social media has had a huge role in this, specifically Tiktok.
The thing is, there doesn't seem to be any celebrity endorsement of any kind. In fact, it seems to be the other way round, with more prominent public figures picking up on the trend after it had started.
For a trend to propagate, all that needs to happen is one successful video featuring someone wearing the hat. Clout chasers will follow with their own videos. Eventually it becomes part of popular identity as more people wear them.
But of all the brands of hats, what makes the Bass Pro Shops brand the most appealing? It’s ultimately a mystery that remains open to interpretation.