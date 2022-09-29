bass.jpg
Courtesy photo

If someone had suggested to me a few years ago that Bass Pro Shops, a Missouri-based retail chain that sells hunting and fishing equipment, would be at the forefront of a clothing trend I would have laughed at them.

Yet here we are — Bass Pro Shops mesh trucker hats in every color under the rainbow are somehow center stage in American popular culture. If you are confused by that, I really don't blame you.

It’s not something that has been reported on much, yet it is a trend in clothing that is becoming more and more common.

Ben Timm is a sophomore at the University of Utah. Contact him at monkebusiness@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community