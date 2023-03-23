For many of us, social media is inseparable from the rest of life. Yes, connecting through social media can keep us in touch with friends and keep us up to date with current events. But we’ve become captive to apps such as Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok and the companies behind them, and it could be hurting young people more than we imagine.

I had a phone addiction for most of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, with my screen time averaging over eight hours a day. I was hooked on instant gratification, constantly consuming short-length content boosted by social media companies such as TikTok and YouTube, and watching short-length videos that shrunk my attention span.

Social media apps such as these are designed to capture our attention and keep us on the app. The longer you scroll through an app, the more advertising a social media company can throw your way, and the more money that company will make. It’s an escape from reality for some, but for others, it can have a toll on mental health.

Hanbi Park is a sophomore at Santa Fe High School. Contact him at hanbipark2006@gmail.com.