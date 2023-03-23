For many of us, social media is inseparable from the rest of life. Yes, connecting through social media can keep us in touch with friends and keep us up to date with current events. But we’ve become captive to apps such as Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok and the companies behind them, and it could be hurting young people more than we imagine.
I had a phone addiction for most of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, with my screen time averaging over eight hours a day. I was hooked on instant gratification, constantly consuming short-length content boosted by social media companies such as TikTok and YouTube, and watching short-length videos that shrunk my attention span.
Social media apps such as these are designed to capture our attention and keep us on the app. The longer you scroll through an app, the more advertising a social media company can throw your way, and the more money that company will make. It’s an escape from reality for some, but for others, it can have a toll on mental health.
Social media is both addictive and has adverse effects on our productivity. Research conducted in 2018 estimates 95% of teenagers have access to smartphones and 45% are nearly constantly online.
When notifications from Snapchat or direct messages on Instagram pile up, the impulse to get back online makes social media addictive. According to Dr. Anna Lembke, a psychiatry professor at Stanford University, in an article for Teen Vogue, because attention on social media can mimic real-life human connection, it stimulates dopamine, a naturally occurring chemical associated with pleasure. When dopamine starts spiking, social media becomes harder to resist, creating addictive patterns.
I’ve fallen into this cycle of addiction myself and can end up on Instagram for longer than I intend to. I look at Instagram for inspiration on artwork and scroll through my feed, but sometimes end up clicking multiple stories or responding back to messages instead. It directly affects my productivity, not only as a student but also as an artist.
In January, Seattle Public Schools filed a lawsuit against Meta (formerly Facebook), Google, Snapchat and the company that owns TikTok. According to USA Today, Seattle Public Schools blames social media for worsening mental health, anxiety and depression. The district claims these companies have created knowingly addictive products, and they seek to hold the companies accountable and protect the well-being of minors.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, argues “defendants have successfully exploited the vulnerable brains of the youth, hooking tens of millions of students across the country into positive feedback loops of excessive use and abuse.” Seattle Public Schools seeks, among other things, “equitable relief” to fund preventative education and treatment for overuse of social media.
While Seattle Public Schools’ intention to hold social media companies accountable is right, it’s hard to imagine finding success in this lawsuit because of the size and influence of these companies. Social media’s biggest threat is to adolescents, as our brains are still developing, making us more susceptible to being addicted to social media.
Although it’s important to shed light on social media companies making their platforms specifically attractive and addictive to minors, the fault also lies in the hands of “influencers.” Social media influencers and public figures create unrealistic standards for beauty and perfection. From personal experience, my Instagram “explore” page is filled with unrealistic body types, perfect lifestyles and other unfeasible aspects of life. Posting Instagram stories depicting constant travel, using filters to appear more attractive or overediting photos are just a few examples of how influencers present their content. I find it demotivating to see social media perpetuating a curated persona, and it’s hard to not constantly compare myself to the ideal images and lifestyles on social media.
Despite the fact social media is an integral part of our society and has changed the way we interact with others, the addictive algorithms they employ are harmful to mental health and productivity for teenagers.