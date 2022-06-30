Searching for housing out of state, as a college student with roommates.
If you were naive like me going into the process, that might not sound very concerning. After my university in Utah ran out of upperclassmen housing, I was left to find a place for myself and my friends in the greater Salt Lake City area before the next school year.
I had a somewhat-romanticized idea of locating housing, believing I could find a few available places online, schedule a few showings, look around for a week and then sign a lease. I thought it would be as easy as booking a hotel online. I was so very wrong.
While high rents and low vacancy rates are both pressing issues — rents have risen 10 percent between 2020 and 2021 in Salt Lake County — I found tracking down places to ask about renting in the first place to be the most difficult challenge.
I hope I can help explain the best ways to do it and what to avoid.
When it comes to renting an apartment, the first set of challenges occurs almost immediately with finding available places. One can drive around and see what has a sign out front, but as I found out, not everything available has a sign, and not everything with a sign has something available. This is just not effective.
Most listings are posted through websites like Nest, Zillow, Apartments.com and Craigslist. I also had the opportunity to use the search engine set up by my university to find housing. Since many leasing agencies only list their properties online, it is your best and probably only option in a crunch. And that is a problem because such a system is terribly unreliable.
First, not everything on housing websites is still available, and not all details about a place are posted, such as if a house or apartment has a washer and dryer on site. Photos of the interior are often nonexistent or lacking context — I really cannot tell a whole lot about a place from a photo of the water heater, thank you very much. I found my university’s search engine was the biggest offender in this respect. So, for college students going into this, I recommend asking upperclassmen at your school for advice on where to look.
The only way to find out the true details about a place is to contact the owner. This is something you need to do in order to schedule showings or request details. As with the rest of this process, it is not easy. Often you can click to message a place on the web. Of the two dozen properties I contacted this way, not a single one replied to a message through a website.
Some leasing agencies or apartment complexes have their own websites where one can schedule an appointment with a leasing agent. I would avoid this unless absolutely necessary, since a few places I contacted completely relegated that system and had no record of an appointment being made.
It can also be quite sketchy. Leasing agencies will ask for a lot of personal information about you to schedule a tour. On top of wanting to know a move-in date, they want to know how much you make in a year, your address, credit score and how much is in your bank account. I was even asked for credit card information. Calling somewhere can be a real challenge. Sometimes they don’t answer the phone, or you have to deal with a bot. Some places won’t allow co-signers, and some places flat out won’t rent to college students.
It is incredibly difficult to schedule a time to see a place; I had two canceled appointments, and in the end, I never managed to see the interior of a single house out of two dozen or so I contacted. It’s a deeply flawed goose chase.
So, as I settle into the house we managed to rent, this is what I recommend people do to find somewhere to live. Find a place with an actual landlord, and avoid a leasing agency. An actual human on the other end is far better. You might have to be OK with renting a place sight unseen, as it can give you an edge in the tight market.
Avoid anything fishy, and don’t give out too much personal information. Do a lot of research. Ask friends within the city to keep an eye out for vacant properties. See if they will ask their landlords what properties might be available. Good luck, because unfortunately, it is needed.