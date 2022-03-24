When it comes to superhero movies, audiences can expect a pretty typical story. The hero gets their powers, a villain is clearly evil, a vast and confusing array of characters fight in chaotic battles over a nondescript plot device. It is what audiences expect from a superhero movie. It has most definitely been overdone, and as much as it is a spectacle, it is not art anymore. It’s a formula to make money.
Matt Reeves’ concept of The Batman is art and probably is the best movie I have ever seen. That’s not a claim to throw around lightly.
I had very high expectations for this movie from seeing the trailer, but I didn’t expect it to be quite so good. This is a movie that has amazing sound design, cinematography and set design. It’s well written and well cast. It’s an artistic masterpiece first, a Batman movie second.
You can really tell the team behind The Batman set out to make the best movie possible. Some critics might attack the film for its length, but considering how well done and visually stunning this movie is, the three-hour run time is entirely justified. It feels complete and, most importantly for me, satisfying.
There are some things this movie is not. You will not find this movie funny. There are no puns or gags, no making light of violence. Many of the critical reviews I have read address the movie’s lack of “heart,” which I would argue is a very shallow take. Do not expect a blockbuster full of happy nostalgia watching The Batman. Don’t take your kids either. This isn’t the sanitized family-friendly superhero movie the world has become accustomed to.
Violence is very much a part of this movie, but it is not stylized or desensitized, as seems to be the trend in almost any action movie today. It certainly doesn’t want you to be comfortable with its harsh reality — the lines of good and evil are thin. I’d say that is appropriate. There is a relevant and fitting commentary about power, corruption and concepts of justice. There is the issue of Bruce Wayne being seen to some as a villain, while doing the right thing in the shadows as Batman.
This film clearly takes the world it is creating seriously. It is a disturbing and grounded realization of what Batman could be, and it feels right.
Along with the stunning Art Deco ruin that is Gotham City, we now finally have a Batman that feels like it could be set today. For instance, Colin Farrell’s Penguin is a Mafioso kingpin who drives a maroon Maserati Quattroporte, a rather apt choice for the character. Robert Pattinson’s Batman showcases a more grounded hero who gets by through sheer willpower and intelligence, and he uses a car that looks like it was actually built in a garage, limited on outlandish technology.
Paul Dano’s The Riddler is a truly disturbing antagonist, a Unabomber persona whose genius and idea of morality has been twisted to the extreme. Due to an incredibly compelling performance, and some really well-integrated henchmen, I will say with confidence that this is easily one of the best villains to be written into a movie, ever.
The villains we expect from movies are often monsters or so far from typical they’re unrecognizable from real people. We don’t like to see humans reflected in these characters, so it is convenient and comfortable to dehumanize them. The villains in this world are people, not monsters. That is made very clear in this movie, and, yet again, is appropriate.
There are too many favorite scenes to count. Some are visually captivating, while others have a certain element that provides a real atmosphere. Two scenes in particular really stood out. Batman’s introductory sequence is quite memorable, with a monologue introducing the character and the city, and there’s a very intense chase involving the new Batmobile. Which, let me say, is quite the car. Think a vintage Dodge Charger crossed with a trophy truck. It’s what I would expect for the Batmobile. Seeing it being worked on for the first half of the movie, foreshadowing its arrival and then watching that thing start up for the first time is a very emotional experience.
The Batman is not the superhero movie one can feel warm and fuzzy about, yet it is a movie that is compelling and real. And best of all, it’s subverting expectations of what a superhero movie should be by setting the benchmark high.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.