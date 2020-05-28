Although it can feel as though the world has come to a stop amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 presidential election grows closer each day.
It’s believed that the results of any election are based largely on political views of adults — those 18 or older, who are able to vote — as the next generation passively watches. Many high school students, however, say otherwise: The teenage voice carries the most impact in leading our country toward a better future.
Though they cannot yet vote, American teenagers, including some in Santa Fe, share many of adults’ hopes and concerns about the direction of the country; the administration; and what seems to be dividing the country by wealth, ethnicity, political orientation and our most important values. Understanding the political views of local teens, regarding current events and policies, as well as broader questions of governance, gives the community a window into what the future holds.
“Understanding the younger generation and what they believe is what adults need to do,” said Santa Fe High sophomore Ethan Gonzalez.
“Since we’ll be the next generation of adults, our views are the most important in leading this country in the right direction,” he added.
Unable to vote, those 17 or younger get politically involved by participating in protests, petitions and discussions of politics online. Many teen-led movements have reached a global scale, such as the 2019 climate strikes and March for Our Lives.
Capital High junior Samantha Young said, “I feel that the only way for the teen voice to be heard is through activism and being vocal.” Participating in marches and protests, she said, is a way of “defending my opinion but also letting others know that [teens] have a voice in politics that must be heard.”
Teens long have been excluded from most research about politics because they’re too young to vote. But even before they can go to the polls, teens are developing their political identities, evaluating the society and governance adults have created and determining what aspects they will support and what they will resist.
Most of what influences teens’ political views comes from adults, but the internet and social media also play a part. Facebook, Instagram and, perhaps most importantly, Twitter have a large role in helping teens form their own opinions.
According to a 2018 study from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, teens who use Twitter, Instagram or a large number of social media platforms are more likely to be civically engaged. Specifically, teens between 13 and 17 years old who use Twitter or Instagram are more likely to take part in a protest and express political beliefs online, the study found. Youth who use six or more social media platforms are more likely than those who use fewer to protest, sign a petition or talk about political beliefs online.
Though teens’ political beliefs might still be evolving, the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research stats show that 29 percent of teens identify as Democrats, 23 percent categorize themselves as Republicans, 19 percent consider themselves independents and 24 percent do not yet know what party they would join were they to register to vote.
Despite their differences, many teens do come to a consensus on certain topics and issues. Many have expressed a distaste for President Donald Trump, are opposed to a border wall, are against a ban on foreign Muslims and object to curtailing efforts to reverse climate change. Teens also see the country as deeply divided and can feel distant from others based on party, race and income.
“Now more than ever, teens are starting to agree on political issues since they’re affecting us. We see prejudice taking place throughout the nation whether it be towards another race, immigrants, LGBTQ-plus, et cetera,” said Hope Rodriguez, a junior at Santa Fe High.
This is why the next generation is more likely to identify as Democratic, Rodriguez said.
Despite teens feeling silenced at the polls, their political voice remains loud and clear on Election Day. With many new young adults being able to vote in the 2020 presidential election, the country will see just how important young voices are to help create a better country and brighter future.
“I think that our future is going to revolve more around the love towards other people than the division of our country,” Rodriguez said.
