As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, a group of senior boys from St. Michael’s High School shares collective boredom and lonesomeness over a Zoom call nearly every night.
Other teens fill their time hiking in the mountains, creating art and reading. There are certainly periods of boredom, but there are also attempts to find joy in the small, simple moments.
In these unprecedented times, teens in Santa Fe and around the world are adjusting to a new reality in isolation. Some express anxiety and fear, while others address frustration, boredom and even rebellion. As each day passes, many high school-age students in town are working to maintain some sense of normalcy, finding ways to continue activities they enjoy and bolstering new hobbies within the confines of quarantine.
Larri Tan — a 23-year-old behavioral therapist in Las Vegas, Nev., and Academy for Technology and the Classics and University of New Mexico alumna who returned to Santa Fe upon state-mandated quarantine — recommends teens try to use the time advantageously.
“This is the time to be humble about the situation and really listen … and this is also the time to reflect and think about what you want to do for the rest of your life," she says, noting she has bided her time by being creative with art and makeup, baking and meditating.
“There are some people that want to be in the health care field, and [the pandemic] is a huge thing that you can learn from and bring with you in the future. And there are kids who want to do artistic stuff when they’re older, and this is the time to focus on that and find your creativity. … And if you want to learn new talents, this is the time to do that," she says.
Charlotte Bordegaray, a senior at Santa Fe High School, has been spending time hiking in and around Santa Fe — an activity she did not practice daily before the quarantine. She said getting outdoors and participating in a physical activity is especially critical at this time.
“Everyone’s spending time to dedicate to fitness now, which is cool,” she said.
Among other things, she has been working on college scholarship applications and taking more time to read. As for schoolwork, she sets up online study groups with her friends to prepare for the online Advanced Placement exams next month. She credits her school, which has promised students a prom and graduation at some point, for keeping her motivated to stay with her schoolwork.
Chloe Lieberman, a senior at St. Michael’s High School, picked up long-distance running as a way to combat her boredom. She also works at The Club at Las Campanas, where she initially was hired as a hostess but now tends to take-out orders in the kitchen. Even with shorter hours and less pay, she is appreciative of her employment and her ability to serve her community.
Still, Lieberman is disappointed in how her senior year has been drastically altered.
“I know there have been generations before us that have gone through things significantly harder than what we’re going through now, but it is hard and it is frustrating," she says, noting it's especially difficult after having watched older friends enjoy end-of-high-school traditions she now cannot partake in.
“We worked so hard for this. … I want all the same things my friends got, and I want all the same things that next year’s class is going to get. But the circumstances are different, obviously," she says.
Bordegaray, likewise, views her and her peers’ circumstances with empathy.
“I thought I’d be more upset when school was canceled for the year, but I just kinda thought, ‘There’s no one to blame. We’re all going through this,’ ” she says.
In New York, which has been hit especially hard, Kai Franks, a senior at Bard High School Early College Manhattan whose graduation ceremony remains uncertain, notes the empty streets and the frequent wails of ambulance sirens outside his family's window.
Franks says artistic expression has been a way to cope with isolation.
“Writing has just been an outlet for me in expressing how I feel and I think it’s something I’m trying to do actively with everything that’s been going on, especially since this is such a life-changing and historical moment,” Franks says, adding that quarantine has resulted in “actively making myself to be creative instead of waiting for inspiration.”
Franks, like so many teens across the globe, misses friends and social interactions the most.
Lieberman says she finds comfort in venting her frustrations with her friends and partner over FaceTime.
Tan says she's enjoyed spending time in her childhood bedroom — her place of solitude — and having the opportunity to spend more time with her mother. She says that ultimately, no matter the challenges the world faces today, there is still much to give thanks for.
“We just need to be grateful for the things that we do have," she says, "the families that we have and if you have good health. … These are things that you should be taking advantage of and not things that you should be challenging.”
