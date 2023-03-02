There is a gaping chasm tearing right through the heart of America: politics. More specifically, the ever-widening political divide that can rip through the bonds of family. This polarization is hitting teens hard, with 80% reporting politics has caused them stress and 33% reporting politics has damaged their close relationships, according to Psychology Today.
“We can’t bring up politics ever when we’re with my family. It’s led to some pretty heated arguments,” said sophomore Hazel Hitt of The MASTERS Program. Parts of her extended family are conservative, while Hitt tends to lean to the left.
For Lilia Stibich, a senior at The MASTERS Program who has conservative extended family in Texas, family dynamics have a similar tension.
“Because I’m queer and they’re not very queer-positive over there, I think it feels like a bit of a betrayal to know that people who are supposed to love and care about me are voting for politicians that want me dead,” Stibich said in a recent interview.
Both Hitt and Stibich reported that experiencing political division within their families has pushed them further to one side of the political spectrum.
“I see on a personal level people shut viewpoints outside of their own down a lot, you know, and purposefully stay ignorant,” Stibich said.
It’s firsthand experience with watching political divisions grow that has made him “more understanding but less forgiving,” he added.
It’s something Hitt has experienced as well when around family with different political views from her own.
“Especially when I’m around them, I’m more firm with my beliefs,” she said.
Young people across America have to face head-on the pressure of family hostility because of this political polarization, over issues ranging from gender and sexuality to police brutality, but how has this polarization bloomed so profusely across our country?
Polarized political opinions have always existed, but in recent years, the American divide has become much more stark compared to other nations, as reported by Pew Research Center in 2014. While there are many factors engaged in perpetuating this divide, one common tool is social media and the internet. It is generally known that being online allows individuals to say and post comments that would not have been said in person.
This is in part because of the online disinhibition effect, which as it insinuates, lowers the inhibitions of those online, resulting in a deluge of people who might either open up more easily or bully others on online platforms. Unfortunately for America, this has aided in widespread political polarization. According to one 2019 study published in Public Opinion Quarterly, exposure to online comments with high “emotional intensity” can increase polarization of viewpoints among readers.
Unfortunately, the internet — including advertisements and social media platforms — also aids polarization through echo chambers and personalized algorithms that alter our exposure to news and information, both of which reinstate the beliefs of the viewer by choking out other perspectives.
The transfer of these growing radical beliefs into real life is depressing. As of 2016, Pew Research Center reported 55% of Democrats feared the Republican Party, while 49% of Republicans polled said the same thing about the Democratic Party.
There is no ignoring the harms of political polarization and the hurt it causes families, but Stibich had a little advice for teens — or really anyone feeling frustrated with their loved ones.
It’s important to “pick your battles and not be afraid to stand your ground even if it creates waves,” Stibich said.
“Don’t lower your standards for family,” he added. “Be open-minded and allow yourself to understand the politics on all sides of your family and their respective flaws.”