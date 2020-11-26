Julie Madrid had been an outstanding student and a promising athlete as a teen at Española Valley High School.
Then she was raped the summer of her senior year. From there, she spiraled. Her performance in school and sports declined as she struggled to deal with the trauma.
Decades later, Madrid has come full circle. Now working at Solace Crisis Treatment Center, she helps other victims of sexual assault access the support and resources necessary to move forward.
“Unfortunately, hearing more voices from victims may bring more light to the severity of the problem, but it does not help to end the violence,” she said. “I find my voice and speak my truth when I think it can be helpful to another’s healing.”
According to the data site World Population Review, New Mexico needs such healing: The state has the seventh-highest number of reported rape cases per 100,000 people in the U.S. This inevitably hits teens the hardest, with women and girls between 16 and 19 years old being “four times more likely than the general population to be victims of rape, attempted rape, or sexual assault,” according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.
Unfortunately, as Madrid points out, many of these victims have a hard time knowing where to turn after being assaulted. For Madrid, she turned to a trusted teacher for support. This teacher brought her to Solace Crisis Treatment Center, which at that time was called Santa Fe Rape Crisis and Trauma Treatment Center. This act of kindness ultimately shaped much of Madrid’s life — she is the associate director at Solace and a licensed psychotherapist.
“Talia,” a high school freshman in Santa Fe whose real name is being withheld, has benefited from similar counseling.
Before going to a private therapist, Talia wasn’t comfortable admitting she’d been a victim of sexual assault. At the time, she said, she “looked up” to her abuser — a family friend who sexually assaulted her from the age of 9 to 14, and whom her loved ones told her she could turn to “for protection and love.” For so long, Talia said, she blamed herself. But since seeing a therapist, she said, she has alleviated the self-shaming. She now understands she is in no way responsible for the abuse she suffered and that she had been severely manipulated by the person who harmed her.
“It’s a lot easier to blame yourself than think someone you love can hurt you that bad and do something so evil and malicious to you,” she said.
A senior at The MASTERS Program, who asked to remain anonymous, is familiar with this same kind of self-blame, which Madrid said is common. While quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, the student said she was raped by her ex-boyfriend. Afterward, “I struggled with coming out to people because I thought it was my fault,” she said.
Eventually, she was able to seek the guidance of a teacher, who allowed the student to talk openly about the experience, answered questions and provided strategies to help deal with trauma. This senior believes schools should better support victims of sexual assault by providing therapists — trusted adults with expertise in dealing with trauma.
In addition to self-directed blame, sexual violence can affect “perceptions of the body,” according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. Talia said she felt “fear” of her own body following her attack. To combat this repercussion, she said she chose to learn about female anatomy and the reproductive system — lessons she found “empowering.” She believes more comprehensive sex education would also benefit students.
Alena Schaim, an instructor and the executive director at Resolve — a local nonprofit that works closely with Solace — recognizes the importance of this type of transformation and strives to empower survivors and those at risk. Schaim first became involved with Resolve when she enrolled in a self-defense program, motivated by the powerlessness she felt as a result of being in abusive relationships. She recalls she “felt safe for the first time in [her] life” while taking the class and wants to offer that same feeling to others. (Resolve continues to offer self-defense programs and offer educational resources amid the pandemic, mostly online.)
Talia is planning on attending a Resolve empowerment self-defense class when it can be offered in person. In the meantime, she has found other ways to strengthen her voice.
For her, support of her immediate family, close friends, therapy and writing unsent letters to her attacker have been conducive to her healing process. She eventually hopes to share her story on a larger scale to inspire other victims to come forward — a critical step in creating real change.
She said she hopes her story “will help someone feel less alone and it’s important for survivors to know that their voice is never silenced.”
Though sexual violence changes victims’ lives forever, it has helped Talia discover just “how strong I am and can be,” she said. “It’s made me realize how powerful I can be with my words and my story.”
