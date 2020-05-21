I started out as a fourth grade student at Temple Beth Shalom in 2011, a year after I first moved to Santa Fe. I have made some of my most meaningful connections there, and the synagogue has helped shape who I am today.
The Temple Beth Shalom community has been with me through some of the best of days, as well as some of the worst. Outside of my bar mitzvah and what I can only call a graduation (my school has postponed the social-distance ceremony until late June), Temple Beth Shalom also helped me reach another pivotal point in my life: getting hired for my first job.
Four years after joining Temple Beth Shalom, I began working as a religious school aide in eighth grade. Becoming a teacher of sorts brought me full circle: I had gone from student to teacher, and the classroom I worked in was the very same room I started in as a boy.
Up until this year, my work for the synagogue remained largely the same. As a Sunday aide, I would help with guiding discussions and art projects, as well as running errands around the building. In a similar vein, I would teach Hebrew on Wednesdays, walking through prayers and the Hebrew alphabet with students. With each new year, I developed a greater appreciation for what I was teaching and the youth I was serving.
Four years of experience as an aide culminated this year when it became my turn to run the show. Instead of being an assistant, I was put in charge of the third grade class on Sundays, as well as my own cohort of Hebrew students on Wednesdays.
While I have always loved working with children, this year was a new experience entirely. Having agency and control over a classroom was freeing, but the newfound responsibility was not lost on me. Our interactions with each other help to determine the people we will become, and teachers hold a special place in shaping the next generation. For this reason, I tried not only teaching my students what to think, but how.
On the first day of class, I let them set the rules for the rest of the year, and while the discussion that led to those rules started off a bit hectic, they understood by its end why it was important to, say, take turns speaking in a discussion and ask before leaving the classroom. Treating them with respect and giving them a similar sense of agency put us on similar footing — I would be good for them and they would be good for me.
While I didn’t necessarily learn how to teach solely from my years working with Temple Beth Shalom (I developed a lot of those skills as a result of being the oldest of five kids), working there has proven to me time and time again that children are absolutely amazing. We were all in their shoes at one point or another, so it might do us all some good to keep that in mind.
To my students, their parents and everyone at Temple Beth Shalom: Thank you. I will miss you. You have been an incredibly important part of my life, and I can’t wait to see where life takes all of us. Working with you has been fantastic, and I am certain that I am a better person for it.
