Across the United States, young people who menstruate are struggling to access products like tampons and pads they need during their period.

A recently passed New Mexico law requiring the state Public Education Department to provide funding for free menstrual products in public school bathrooms could lessen the challenges faced by menstruating students.

“It can impact attendance, which affects academic success,” Anita Hett, nurse supervisor for Santa Fe Public Schools, said in a recent email regarding lack of access to menstrual products.

Abby Frey is a sophomore at Santa Fe High. Contact her at abbyafrey@gmail.com.

