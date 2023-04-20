Across the United States, young people who menstruate are struggling to access products like tampons and pads they need during their period.
A recently passed New Mexico law requiring the state Public Education Department to provide funding for free menstrual products in public school bathrooms could lessen the challenges faced by menstruating students.
“It can impact attendance, which affects academic success,” Anita Hett, nurse supervisor for Santa Fe Public Schools, said in a recent email regarding lack of access to menstrual products.
A 2021 study commissioned by period underwear brand Thinx and menstrual health advocacy organization Period revealed 1 in 4 U.S. teens face “period poverty,” or an inability to afford menstrual products. That same study found 4 in 5 teenage survey respondents missed class due to lack of access to period products like tampons and pads, or knew of someone else who had.
A 2020 University of Michigan article showed menstruating students forced to use items not intended for periods, like toilet paper or socks, were at risk for discomfort or even infections as a result.
Hett said she already frequently gives out menstrual products to students in need in Santa Fe schools. Adolescents will typically start menstruating between the ages of 10 and 15, according to Nemour’s Children’s Health, although the average age for a first period is 12.
Under the new law, sanitary pads and tampons will be provided in each women’s and gender-neutral bathroom and at least one men’s bathroom in every public school with grades 6-12. In addition, every elementary school will carry free menstrual products in at least one girls, boys and gender-neutral bathroom. The bill will go into effect July 1; the school districts will then have to request funding from the New Mexico Public Education Department.
The new law will direct the Public Education Department to allocate $3 million to the purchase and installation of menstrual-product dispensers and the products themselves.
The law originated from House Bill 134, introduced during the recent legislative session by Reps. Kristina Ortez, D-Taos; Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque; Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe; and Tara L. Lujan, D-Santa Fe.
“[Menstrual products] are a need, not just a want,” Trujillo said in a recent interview
This is not Trujillo’s first time working on bills for menstrual equity. In 2022, she carried a bill to remove the tax from menstrual products. As of July 2022, there is no tax on all menstrual products in New Mexico. This includes sanitary pads, tampons and menstrual cups.
The cost of a box of 36 tampons, which could easily be used over the course of one period, costs as much as $16, an Amazon search shows — much more than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Paired with a poverty rate of 19.1% in New Mexico, according to child welfare nonprofit New Mexico Voices for Children, and many in New Mexico have limited access to menstrual products.
Passing the bill was a smooth process, according to Trujillo.
“Everyone has been supportive of getting this funded” she said.“[It’s] a cause that has long been needed to be addressed.”
Some lawmakers did vote against the bill. According to Source New Mexico, some Republican senators doubted the need for having period products in men’s restrooms.
But LGBTQ advocates and menstrual health organizations say lack of access to menstrual products is not just a problem for women and girls.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBTQ and HIV project, those who menstruate and feel more comfortable using the men’s restroom are unable to use free menstrual products, which are commonly not found there. The cost and taxation of menstrual products can affect transgender people as well, who are more likely to experience poverty and unemployment than their cisgender counterparts.
“Men’s restrooms are also less likely to have a place to dispose of these products conveniently, privately, and hygienically,” reads the article from the ACLU.
As schools prepare to stock menstrual products, some are concerned about whether the materials could be misused. Rune Shultz, a sophomore at Santa Fe High School, expressed concern some of the male students could make a joke out of the products.
Additionally, Hett said some students may take more products than they need, leaving little for the rest of the students who need them.
“There are concerns that products will disappear quickly,” she said. “In some cases, they are taking more because they don’t have any at home.”
While the rate of students who menstruate and experience period poverty increased between 2019 and 2021, according to the 2021 study commissioned by Thinx and Period, lawmakers across the U.S. are pushing for menstrual equity.
Since 2017, the Education Commission of the States has identified at least 20 enacted bills addressing period poverty in some way. According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, in late 2022, 15 states had laws requiring free period products be available in schools. Others, including neighboring states Arizona and Texas, have no such rules.
“Students shouldn’t have to struggle because they don’t have access to these types of products,” Trujillo said.