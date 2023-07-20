Not Twilight (or anything like it), which I find to be cringe-worthy, problematic and the cultural catalyst that ruined vampires. But there’s a ton of fantastic vampire literature that employs the bloodsuckers for an array of reasons and don’t deserve to be clumped in with the rest. All of these are either acclaimed classics, soon to be classics, my personal favorites or a combination. Happy reading!
‘The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires’
By Grady Hendrix, 2020
As a writer, I know endings are super hard, but when writing an ending, Grady Hendrix seems to be incapable of writing a bad one. This book is spine-tingling, and not just because of the blood-sucker aspect. Hendrix makes his vampires part bug and part cannibal, though, so they’re definitely the scariest on this list.
The story stars ’90s housewife Patricia, whose life takes a turn for the terrifying when a charming stranger moves into her neighborhood. Spoiler alert, he’s the vampire, and it’s not his first time coming through their small South Carolina town to destroy and end the lives of the residents.
‘All Souls Trilogy’
By Deborah Harkness, 2011, 2012, 2014
I call this a trilogy very loosely, because even though Harkness intended for it to be one, there’s actually four books with one coming soon, but I am the furthest thing from complaining. This trilogy checks all the classic boxes of the tall, protective, mysterious and moody vampire while still being more than a romance novel. The story of a young American woman living in Oxford, England, in an attempt to escape her past. Diana is the product of two very powerful witch lineages in a world where witches, daemons and of course vampires have to live in hiding from humans, but she herself is powerless. When a powerful artifact that all the magical creatures have been vying to find reveals itself to her, Diana is forced to learn she may actually be the strongest witch of her generation. Meanwhile, she can’t help the rising feelings she’s having for a fellow scholar and obvious vampire, who’s been helping her control her powers.
‘Woman, Eating’
By Clare Kohda, 2022
This one is a really exciting way to use the concept of vampires to illustrate other issues. And the writing is unique and so stunning. Lydia, who goes by Lyd, is a young artist fresh on her own in London who wants to create art and make friends.
Unfortunately, her diet is limited by her vampirism, and her human interaction is limited by her hunger. The recommending forces behind this book extend far beyond me, and it was considered one of the most anticipated books of 2022 by The New Yorker, the BBC, Harper’s Bazaar and so many more, then considered one of that year’s best.
‘Dracula’
By Bram Stoker, 1897
An oldie but a goody, the masterpiece that introduced vampires to the collective consciousness is a great reminder that vampires used to be genuinely spooky.
The writing, even in places that don’t have to do with the count vampire-ing, is eerie. If you enjoy reading vampire books, this one has the added benefit of getting to learn where a lot of the usual powers, tropes and characters came from. But, coming at it as a modern reader, there are definitely things I didn’t see coming. Definitely a reminder that vampires were once scary, and why.