Luke Antonius used to sneak out of his family’s house almost every night to write graffiti.
On one occasion, when he was 13, he and two other teens spontaneously “bombed” the Plaza with about 30 or 40 “tags,” or signatures, to their graffiti aliases. The outing changed Antonius’ perspective on the ethics surrounding graffiti and prompted him to consider when the act is a form of art versus when it’s vandalism.
Nine years and 200 community service hours later, the Santa Fe High School dropout now makes sure all his graffiti is legal by using free walls and canvases. Unless someone uses a wall designated for graffiti, the art form is inherently illegal by definition, he explains, noting that for most graffiti artists, it’s the illegality that gives the act its countercultural appeal.
Antonius’ friend, who goes by the tag name RUGED, says he wishes more places helped facilitate legal art like Santa Fe’s Warehouse 21, as he feels there are no other organizations that offer “youth a place for creativity.”
Many artists share that sentiment, especially since Warehouse 21 recently downsized and moved out of its former location in the Railyard. The teen arts center had worked with kids who had been caught vandalizing to help them understand the difference between defacing property versus being a respected artist.
Travis Dale, a local apprentice tattoo artist and a finisher of fine art sculptures, worked community service hours at Warehouse 21 as a teen and eventually became its front desk intern and arts coordinator in 2010. Dale says the organization “was extremely essential to my development as an artist. It offered a safe space for me and gave me an opportunity to practice my art form in a way that was beneficial to me rather than something that would hurt me in the long run.”
Carol Branch, director of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful and manager of the Environmental Services Program for the city of Santa Fe, says this distinction is crucial. She says her team last year removed graffiti from over 4,000 sites, which cost about $280,000, not including additional funding and aid from the Parks and Recreation Department. As a means of curbing vandalism, Branch says, she’s been looking “to promote authorized beautification projects.”
“We are partnering with the community, local artists and Santa Fe’s youth to engage in sanctioned projects promoting positive expression, improvements and community pride,” Branch says. These projects could include large-scale murals at Fort Marcy Recreation Complex, Las Acequias Park and on the city’s south side.
Having these types of opportunities is essential, local artists say. For them, graffiti and large-scale art isn’t just personal; it communicates culture and solidarity.
Thebes, a freshman at the University of
New Mexico majoring in business and studio art, says he draws inspiration from ancient Egyptian symbols, Japanese oni demons and the French Baroque art movement.
“Using these ideologies,” the art he creates “has an overall message which is a sort of a revival of the past and how this modern world has lost something special that ancient cultures have had,” says Thebes, who asked to be referred to by his tag name.
Vitanie Berger, a sophomore at Mandela International Magnet School whose work revolves around her home country of Haiti, similarly creates murals with spray paint to convey culture. Her first mural depicted the things she considers beautiful about Haiti, and her most recent painting sheds light on the country’s corruption and “how Haiti needs love.”
Visual artist Jorael Numina, Berger’s former mentor, says graffiti can be a form of commentary on controversial things. He got his start in street art after watching the Berlin Wall fall and is among those who believe the illegality of graffiti is what makes it so impactful.
Still, “there are plenty of legal things to participate in with representational works or the movement, such as a legal wall, mural festival or commissioned works” — all things Numina does today.
Numina, who regularly tells stories of indigenous people and plugs in the culture’s influence and imagery into his work, says the genesis of graffiti can be traced back in American history to the wrongful taking of the First Nation’s land. “If you really think about it,” he says, “all our roads and infrastructure is a form of illegal graffiti marked upon the lands and deaths of indigenous peoples of the Americas.”
Numina says participating in graffiti over the years changed his life and helped him look inward about things he saw happening in the world around him: “It gave me unconventional problem-solving skills, advanced social networking skills and critical thinking abilities,” he says.
Twenty-five-year-old RUGED, a former Santa Fe High student, feels the camaraderie formed through graffiti is an equally important aspect. He says the community “is a lifestyle, it’s a dedication.” He adds that once someone becomes recognized in the graffiti community, they often join a “crew,” or group of writers who tag together — “people you respect.”
Other graffiti artists agree that respect is inherent to their community.
“There are no rules in graffiti, but there are ethics, so outside of simply respect, just needing to know styles and history, you need to know the ethics of your city, neighborhood and region,” Numina says.
Dale says private property, schools and churches are unethical locations to tag because “public education is a real privilege … and same with churches, places of worship. People go there to have respect, so you should have respect for them.”
Dale says that wherever he creates graffiti, he is “driven by self-elevation or meditation.”
“Some people do it for adrenaline. Some people do it for fame. … I manifest the way I want my reality to be,” he says, noting that unlike some artists, he’s not always motivated by social issues. Instead, “my end goal is always to make someone ‘think’ or ‘feel.’ Whether it is positive or negative is up to the observer.”
