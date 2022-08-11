In an era where you can have the newspaper delivered to your phone instead of your front porch, it should be easier than ever to stay up to date. But it’s not as intuitive as it seems when social media continues to play an important role in the flow of news, particularly for young people like myself. That’s why I’ve opted to sign up for email newsletters from major publications and local newspapers like The New Mexican and the Santa Fe Reporter.
Misinformation is plastered everywhere online, and while some might be easy to scout out, other stuff might be a tad too convincing. I seriously doubt Chuck E. Cheese frankensteins old pizza slices together to make new pizzas like famed YouTuber Shane Dawson claimed in 2019, but the claim sparked so much speculation it led to several news stories.
If it’s widely believed that no news is good news, then why is staying up to date crucial? Many believe knowledge is power, and I agree with those folks. They understand it is almost a social courtesy to know what is happening in our communities, states, countries and planet.
A prime example of this is the recent wildfires all over New Mexico. We could all literally smell the smoke, but not many of us knew why the fires happened in the first place. It was people reading the local news who learned the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire was launched by a controlled burned that grew out of control. Local articles can warn of hazards — like the repaving project on Cerrillos Road that started this week — and also let you know who won the game last night.
The right to a free press is federally protected for many reasons, but a major reason it’s so important to me is the community and culture building news creates. There is a strange but rewarding joy in lamenting losses or rejoicing in our accomplishments as a collective.
Many teens (myself included) forget about the official news outlets around us and lean toward what’s readily accessible through the influencers we follow and viral posts or trends on sites like TikTok and Instagram. We all are oblivious in one way or another because a lot of that information comes in the form of headlines or secondhand opinion. When asked about current events, we might know the basics but lack understanding and depth in our knowledge.
Logging onto the New York Times for news regarding the government and country, and The New Mexican for local and more often than not good news, keeps me — and many more — updated.
But even those of us who don’t subscribe to official news outlets still care.
A 2019 survey conducted by Common Sense Media found that not only can teens sniff out an outlandish claim, but we do care about what is happening around us and want to be kept in the loop about the good and bad, as long as it is accurate. Almost 80 percent of respondents ages 13-17 said following current events was important to them.
The survey also showed young people receive most of their news through social media and that many prefer some visual alongside text information.
While no one has to dedicate their free time to catching up on every single story and article, picking up the newspaper or hopping onto the Times website every once in a while won’t hurt you and will teach you more than you’d expect. So dear reader, what’s stopping you?