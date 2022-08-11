In an era where you can have the newspaper delivered to your phone instead of your front porch, it should be easier than ever to stay up to date. But it’s not as intuitive as it seems when social media continues to play an important role in the flow of news, particularly for young people like myself. That’s why I’ve opted to sign up for email newsletters from major publications and local newspapers like The New Mexican and the Santa Fe Reporter.

Misinformation is plastered everywhere online, and while some might be easy to scout out, other stuff might be a tad too convincing. I seriously doubt Chuck E. Cheese frankensteins old pizza slices together to make new pizzas like famed YouTuber Shane Dawson claimed in 2019, but the claim sparked so much speculation it led to several news stories.

If it’s widely believed that no news is good news, then why is staying up to date crucial? Many believe knowledge is power, and I agree with those folks. They understand it is almost a social courtesy to know what is happening in our communities, states, countries and planet.

Josué Solís is a sophomore at

Capital High School Contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.

