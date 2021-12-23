Perfection is the word I would use to describe the latest film in Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the MCU. The action-packed Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted exclusively in theaters Dec. 17. It’s now the 27th movie in the MCU franchise.
Filled with plot twists and Easter eggs, there were no bland moments in the movie. Although there isn’t much that can be revealed to avoid spoilers, it is safe to say the whole film was extremely emotional. This is one of the first times we are able to see elements from previous Spider-Man movies come together on the screen to create the multiverse.
The story stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, who tries to battle the backlash he receives after his identity is revealed in the last Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home. He struggles to live a normal life along with his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya), and his best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon).
I must admit this film contains some of the best acting I have seen in the MCU, especially from Tom Holland. He was able to portray misery, braveness and adoration seamlessly. Like always, Marvel Studios’ use of CGI was impressive as well as the final visuals in the movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently rated 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. According to CNN Business, it raked in the third-highest earnings in box office history during its opening weekend.
There were a multitude of events and occurrences to unpack and process in this film. If one doesn’t pay close attention, there are a lot of discrete yet important missable moments that can be missed. I highly recommend watching the other Spider-Man films beforehand, as there are references made throughout the whole movie. No Way Home leaves so much room for future movies, from cameos of characters belonging to the MCU to the post-credits scene that dedicated fans wait so patiently for.
Spider-Man: No Way Home was nothing short of a masterpiece. I await the next film in the franchise, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
