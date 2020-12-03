There are lots of unique and fun expressions we members of Generation Z use. These phrases are seen as inside jokes — a part of who we are as a generation and a new way for us to express emotion. While this is just the beginning of our niche vocabulary, it’s a solid look into the weird ways language can reflect era.
They’re the main character
When you say this about someone, it means their life is very exciting, like it could be in a movie. For example, if a friend of yours has a lot of drama they need to spill, or just has a lot going on, you could say, “Gosh, you’re the main character!”
CapAnother word for “nonsense,” generally used if you’re accusing this person of lying. To use it in context, someone might say, “I just got the new PS5,” and you could reply with “You’re cappin’ ” or “That’s cap.” Some people even say, “I smell cap.”
That’s susThis is a response when something seems suspicious or weird. This is typically used when playing an online multiplayer game called Among Us, when trying to figure out who is the imposter is. Without getting too political, we used this phrase a bunch during the election to express doubt about a certain candidate.
You’re the CEO of …
This statement is used as an exaggeration, a way to express what someone is known for among their peers or community. For example, someone can be the CEO of knowing all the lyrics to a Justin Bieber song or of having the most houseplants.
Wig snatched
This phrase means you are surprised or shocked. You could be caught off guard by a viral video or surprised about something your parents said over dinner. “My wig was snatched” or just saying “wig snatched” is a way to express astonishment.
What’s the tea?
This means “What’s the gossip?” You could also say “Spill the tea” as a way to request someone to spill about drama going on.
Finna
A shorter phrase to replace “I am going to do something” is “I’m finna do something.” It is usually used as a texting abbreviation.
Ghosting
Ghosting is ending communication with someone, including texts, calls and social media, without any heads-up. It’s basically cutting off any contact with them. This usually happens with someone you’re romantically interested in. Either you don’t like them anymore or they aren’t into you. If you’re on the receiving end, you’re “being ghosted.”
Secure the bag
“Securing the bag” means getting money or getting paid. For example, after payday, you might tell a friend that you “secured the bag for the day.” It’s a way of saying that you’re earning money and proud of it.
Bruh
This word could be used in a lot of contexts and is essentially a replacement for “bro.” You could use it as a noun and say, “Bro, what happened?” Or, it could be a response to something stupid or funny. For example, someone could say, “I burned my cookies,” and you could respond with, “Bruh.”
Slaps
We say this when something is good or really cool. For example, you might hear “This song slaps” as a way to express liking for that song.
Bet
In Gen Z vocabulary, this is a shorter version of “for sure” or agreeing with someone. For example, if you say, “We should hang out sometime,” and the other person responds with, “Bet,” they’re essentially saying, “Yes, I’d love to,” or, “Of course.”
High-key/Low-key
High-key is a way to say something definitively. For example, you could say “I high-key really like this ice cream,” meaning you definitely love this ice cream. Meanwhile, low-key is used when it’s not as good but you still like it. “I low-key think this is funny” is an example.
SimpWhen someone does way too much for a person they like romantically or goes overboard in expressing their feelings for someone, they are “simping.” This is a way to poke fun at friends when they have a crush. You might say, “Why are you such a simp for her? She doesn’t even like you that much.”
