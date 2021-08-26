Compiled By Lola Kark/Generation Next
Brody Silver, New Mexico School for the Arts
“I’d say my favorite thing I did this summer was play drums in a musical with a company called Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre. We actually just had our last show tonight. It was a super fun experience and I met a lot of great people!”
Crickett Tiger, New Mexico School for the Arts
“My favorite part about summer was being able to spend time with family and friends. This past year and a half has been challenging. Making memories this summer with people I love was really refreshing. This summer was a nice time to take a break from the previous school year. Now I am excited to be back in person, practicing safe procedures.”
Adeline Pattelena, Santa Fe High School
“My favorite part about this summer was probably hanging out with my friends and making memories. I hung out with a lot of new people and had lots of fun experiences like going to travel with my friends.”
Hayden Parks, Santa Fe Preparatory School
“My favorite part about summer was going on hikes by the ski basin and looking at the wonderful views. Those hikes were in preparation for three weeks in Alaska, which, when I was there, was gorgeous.
Weston Keller, Santa Fe Preparatory School
“My favorite things this summer were all the different memories I got to make with friends, and the new friends I made along the way. It was really nice to get to hang out in person again after not getting to for so long, and I appreciated things as simple as just being downtown or out hiking with them in a whole new way.”
Lily Rittmeyer, Academy for Technology and the Classics
“There is a saying, ‘you never really know what you have until it’s gone.’ Sometimes it takes the most abrasive of reminders, the harshest of times, to help us recapture that perspective, to lift us up and show us what we had previously failed to see. So to answer your question, my favorite thing about this past summer, following the pandemic year, was all the little things. Getting to hangout with friends, going for walks, and simply just making the memories I had previously failed to make.
