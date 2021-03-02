Ella Mcfaul
The Academy for Technology and the Classics
A woman that inspires me is my mom. She's my rock; she's the person that keeps me grounded the most. I've always looked up to her and who she is and the way she carries herself. She's one of the strongest people I know.
Willow Shaffer
Santa Fe High School
I am inspired by the many women in my life who drop everything to solve a problem. I admire many personal women, such as a woman I know who would never shave her legs because she thought society was wrong for shaming that, and a woman I know who puts a smile on her face even when she is hurting. I am inspired by their carefreeness and knowing who they already are.
Truitt Lemon
Santa Fe High School
My mother because she is always there for me and works super hard to keep our family under a roof and always puts us before her. I'm super grateful for everything she does for us.
Noelani van Loon
New Mexico School for the Arts
My sister has been a woman that is super inspirational because she is incredibly creative and has found ways around hardship and through service for others and exploring art. That is what I want to be able to do so she is one of my idols.
Ely Aguilar
St. Michael's High School
My mom has inspired me to work hard because she cleans at least two houses everyday and still comes home to make my family food.
