—Alana Casas, New Mexico School for the Arts
“The tradition my family upholds for thanksgiving is to gather at my grandparents’ house where the kids play together and the parents make the food. Usually, the kids play baseball and football with lots of smack-talk. However, once the sun sets and it is time to eat, the entire family gathers around a table and we say a prayer before digging into the meals our parents prepared.”
— Isaiah Ortiz, Capital High School
“For Thanksgiving, my family usually has a small get-together at my house with our close relatives which is about 10-12 people. Luckily, almost all of them live in Santa Fe!”
—Enzo Vigil, Santa Fe High School
“Growing up in Africa, my family and I liked to hunt our turkeys every year. I remember one was accidentally released in our backyard and our dogs ended up catching it. Unfortunately, we have not been able to continue that tradition without a hunting license here in the United States. In Africa, we also liked to put hallucinogenic mushrooms in our stuffing for transcendence and communication with nature. Otherwise, my family and I are very traditional!”
—Martin Bechtel, Mandela International Magnet School
“Pre-Covid, my family would go to all of grandma’s houses at some point during the day. At each house, there would be extended family and we would eat while catching up with the people we hadn’t seen in a while. Two of the things that we always have, and that I really like, are my grandma’s mashed potatoes with my mom’s red chili, and my mom’s sweet potatoes.”
—Avah Trujillo, The Academy for Technology and the Classics
