“The event that I’m the most thankful for is when my family decided to move from Albuquerque to Santa Fe when I was in the fourth grade. It was a tough move for me because I didn’t know anyone in Santa Fe, but the move was definitely the best thing that could have happened in the long run. When I lived in Albuquerque, I was hanging out with people who are now not going down the best path, so I’m really thankful that I was able to get out of that environment and now go to a school that is benefiting my life much more than the high school I would have gone to if I never moved. Moving to Santa Fe was a tough adjustment when I was a kid, but now it’s one of the things that I am the most thankful for.”
— Rayes Baros, St. Michael’s High School
“An event that I’m grateful for is the big family barbecues that we would have before the pandemic. We’d have these barbecues on some warm and beautiful summer nights, and all of my family from out of town and out of state would come visit just for the barbecue. We would all eat my grandma’s delicious food and enjoy each other’s company for as long as we could. Some of my best memories are of me laughing, playing games, and eating with them. These nights made me feel so special because I knew that I always had a family that cared so much about me even if I didn’t live in the same place as them or always see them. These nights made us feel so close, even when we were so far apart.”
— Kianna Durr, Santa Fe High School
“The event that I’m the most thankful for in my life was the opportunity to switch schools and attend The MASTERS Program. I believe that your education can be greatly affected by the place where you receive your education. My previous school felt like a place where I wasn’t helped, the people there didn’t make it any better, and I felt very limited in what I was doing and what I was learning. My new school feels like a much better place for me and one where I feel like my potential is being reached to the fullest. I feel that my goals feel much more in reach because I’m surrounded by people who support and believe in me, which in turn makes me believe in myself. Switching schools didn’t just better my education, it also bettered my life, which is something that I’m eternally thankful for.”