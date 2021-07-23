Rowan Soeiro, Academy for Technology and the Classics: “ ‘Save Your Tears’ by The Weeknd”
Grace Barnett, Santa Fe High School: “ ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo”
Alyssa Sandoval, Capital High School: “ ‘Dinero’ by Trinidad Cardona”
Lucia Ortiz, New Mexico School for the Arts: “ ‘Self’ by Noname”
Cadence Gonzales, Academy for Technology and the Classics: “ ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo”
