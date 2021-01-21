Joshua Velarde,
Academy for Technology and the Classics
“In a post pandemic world, I am looking forward to seeing friends and going downtown without masks.”
Julia Lázaro,
Mandela International Magnet School
“I'm excited to finally be able to go out without a mask and have freedom to hang out with friends like we used to do. Also, to be able to celebrate and reunite with family during special events.”
Kameron Dunmar,
St. Michael's High School
“In a post pandemic world, I am most looking forward to interacting with others, without fear of infection. This includes being back in the classroom with peers and teachers because the interaction is important for our education. I also look forward to getting back on the tennis court with my teammates.”
Amiyah Dant,
Santa Fe Waldorf School
“In a post-pandemic world, I am looking forward to traveling without feeling guilty or worried about the pandemic. Also, going to the movies with family and friends.”
Maiah Trujillo,
Academy for Technology and the Classics
“Probably to be able to hug my friends and family without being afraid of spreading a deadly virus. Also, going to school in an in-person setting.”
