COVID-19 cases are on the rise in New Mexico, and local schools are no exception.
The state reported 5,547 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while the New Mexico Public Education Department reported
440 cases in schools Tuesday as in-school tests remain in short supply. Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez predicts cases at the local district alone could rise to 600 this week, as the district prepares to enter remote learning next week.
Citing testing availability concerns and high numbers of absences among students and staff, several local schools are switching to remote schooling or canceling classes. Meanwhile, the Public Education Department is encouraging districts and charters to continue in-person classes as much as possible.
But how do local students feel about remote schooling in the age of the omicron variant?
