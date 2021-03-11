Tulah Dillman-Stanford, New Mexico School for the Arts
“It’s odd knowing we are living through history. I’m curious for what the future brings and how we can overcome later situations. COVID-19 has taught me how to adapt, and I am grateful for the time I have had to get to know myself.”
Isabel Gallegos, New Mexico School for the Arts
“I do theater in person, so in a way my bubble has gotten bigger, but I’m still careful to distance from people while rehearsing. My family are still the only people I’m in close contact with. COVID isn’t over yet, so I think it’s still important to be conscious of your bubble and who you let in.”
Jose Lain-Straus, Santa Fe Prep
“So when COVID began in March, I had just done my first track meet of the season, and then it was a week after that the world shut down. I had a great bubble of friends before COVID, and then when we went into lockdown, my group of friends slowly went down and for a time period we didn’t talk in the group chat we had for a long time. I created this bubble with four of my friends … and it was pretty strong and I enjoyed their company a lot.”
Brody Silver, New Mexico School for the Arts
“I had a group of about six people I saw regularly from March until about August, and I didn’t start seeing people until this month, but even now it’s about two people I see regularly.”
