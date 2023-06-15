"Being at an arts school I find there isn't any judgment and that a lot of my peers are also a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The stigma of being apart of the LGBTQ+ community has decreased over the years and so I feel very supported by my friends and classmates at school. My teachers and administrators are incredibly supportive to the community as well. I've always felt that I could talk to anyone and that the school is a safe space."

—Addie Oracion, rising senior at New Mexico School for the Arts

“I find representation in SAGA (sexuality and gender acceptance) club at our school, with our community putting together the Night of Noise and participating in the Day of Silence to represent our community.”