"Being at an arts school I find there isn't any judgment and that a lot of my peers are also a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The stigma of being apart of the LGBTQ+ community has decreased over the years and so I feel very supported by my friends and classmates at school. My teachers and administrators are incredibly supportive to the community as well. I've always felt that I could talk to anyone and that the school is a safe space."
—Addie Oracion, rising senior at New Mexico School for the Arts
“I find representation in SAGA (sexuality and gender acceptance) club at our school, with our community putting together the Night of Noise and participating in the Day of Silence to represent our community.”
—Rune Schultz, rising junior at Santa Fe High School
"Honestly being in theater has made me feel the most represented and accepted in school. The people respect me and my pronouns and also make me feel safe and comfortable. When it comes to the rest of the school I’m not so sure. There’s only one gender neutral bathroom, most of the teachers don’t use trans people’s preferred pronouns and the times when I have told a teacher that I use they/them pronouns and try to explain how to use them they have either laughed in my face or ignored me and continue to use the wrong pronouns. I also believe that it should be easier to change your name in PowerSchool so that people’s dead names are not repeated over and over."
—Mai Tran, rising senior at Santa Fe High School
"Being LGBT, I don't really see representation of the LGBT community. Besides the GSA, I don't see things in our school that revolves around queerness."
— Dennis Hernandez, recent Capital High School graduate