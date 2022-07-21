”I think all the things we’re so used to now will become a privilege to have later in the future as climate change progresses. something as simple as a nice hot shower might be restricted because of climate change’s effects on water’s availability. it’ll come to a point where people can’t use their electricity in an unlimited way as resources are depleting, when before we’re used to using it like it’s unlimited. I think I'll become a lot more conscious of what I'm doing and take a more green route. Like instead of driving, I would bike places. I'll make sure to turn the lights off if i’m not in the room, and so on. Honestly, I've actually started doing some of these things and they’ve become more incorporated into my daily life.”
— Ananya Mulakala, graduate from Academy for Technology and the Classics, incoming freshman at University of New Mexico
“I think climate change will have many impacts on my life over time, some of the most relevant ones as of now are the heat. Every summer it just gets hotter and hotter and makes it more difficult to spend time outside and enjoy nature. Another one is the wildfires. They are getting so bad over the years that we can’t even go on hikes in the mountains anymore or have campfires or the normal things we used to enjoy.”
—Lucy Standridge, junior at the Academy for Technology and the Classics
“I think climate change will continue to impact my life by making me incredibly scared for what the future of our planet looks like if we do not make a change. I think that we will see many more devastating natural disasters, especially wildfires here, which not only further harm our environment but displace and kill many people. I think that climate change is one of the most important things we can focus on right now because the effects we are seeing now are only going to worsen.”
— Jora Garner, senior at New Mexico School for the Arts
“I think that climate change will make it harder for me to do things. Like the worry that not everyone trusts what science is telling us is always at the back of my mind. It’s definitely forced me to make a conscious decision every time I want to do something to think if it’s sustainable or not so in the future I would have to and what to make even more conscious decisions like that. Like even more than just recycling or driving less. I also think that my future career will lie in trying to fix the problem of climate change. It would also be a strong topic in terms of who I would vote for in the future, I would have to pick someone who will address the problem.”
— Alegra Vierra, Senior at Monte Del Sol Charter School
“Overtime if climate change does exponentially worsen, then I see our society having to continue to wear masks to protect ourselves from pollutants in the air which is the very same air necessary for breathing and the survival of humans. I also see that climate change can cause a decrease in food production -due to water depletion and destruction of crops through heat waves. Without enough food, the already large amount of people experiencing a food crisis will drastically grow if we cannot control climate change.”
— Amulya Mulakala , sophomore at Academy for Technology and the Classics