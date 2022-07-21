”I think all the things we’re so used to now will become a privilege to have later in the future as climate change progresses. something as simple as a nice hot shower might be restricted because of climate change’s effects on water’s availability. it’ll come to a point where people can’t use their electricity in an unlimited way as resources are depleting, when before we’re used to using it like it’s unlimited. I think I'll become a lot more conscious of what I'm doing and take a more green route. Like instead of driving, I would bike places. I'll make sure to turn the lights off if i’m not in the room, and so on. Honestly, I've actually started doing some of these things and they’ve become more incorporated into my daily life.”

— Ananya Mulakala, graduate from Academy for Technology and the Classics, incoming freshman at University of New Mexico

“I think climate change will have many impacts on my life over time, some of the most relevant ones as of now are the heat. Every summer it just gets hotter and hotter and makes it more difficult to spend time outside and enjoy nature. Another one is the wildfires. They are getting so bad over the years that we can’t even go on hikes in the mountains anymore or have campfires or the normal things we used to enjoy.”

